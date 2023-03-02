Colton Parayko Still On The Block?

Jeremy Rutherford and Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic: The dance partners on the card are dwindling, but Colton Parayko still appears to be on the trade block. Some believe Parayko may be the guy to move. His play borders on bad to poor this season.

With so many defenseman having no-trade clauses, Doug Armstrong walks a very fine line. He needs a deal in place before even thinking of going to a Parayko especially. Does a move like this get revisited in the summer? That becomes more and more of a possibility.

Parayko’s play is declining. At some point, the Blues cutting bait is wise but again the deal has to be approved by the defenseman. It appears we may be going into the summer with this situation.

Wild GM Bill Guerin As The Deadline Looms

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin may add a little more as the trade deadline looms. The problem with the Wild is Guerin will not part with top prospects, etc. Depth scoring additions like Gustav Nyquist are for the playoffs. Minnesota may have to go with what they have.

He’s content with the blueline and knows his players have to start scoring. With Filip Gustavsson playing so well in goal, the Wild do not have to score much. Unless someone like Tyler Bertuzzi happens to hit the market, the best Guerin may be able to do is add a little more forward depth.

Jordan Greenway might be moved. Perhaps James van Riemsdyk gets brought in between now and Friday. Maybe.

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild and the Carolina Hurricanes

The Ottawa Senators Done Or Not Done?

Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion pulled the trigger on a deal for Jakob Chychrun. Now, what could be next for Deorion and Ottawa?

They have a little wiggle room left with cap space. Does that mean Austin Watson gets moved for more scoring help?

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators land Jakob Chychrun from Arizona

Again, that is possible. The Senators might even consider moving Cam Talbot but would need a veteran goalie just in case.