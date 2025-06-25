NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and Overrpriced Contracts That Can Be Traded

New York Rangers Making Will Cuylle a Priority

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Baugh writes that the New York Rangers have made it clear that one of their priorities this summer is signing Will Cuylle to an extension. He is coming off a 45-point campaign, and he brings an edge to his game that General Manager Chris Drury wants on the team.

As Baugh writes, AFP Analytics has a three-year deal for Cuylle that carries a $3.435 million AAV. Evolving-Hockey has a similar projection: three years, $3.195 million AAV. Those are solid numbers for a bridge deal. If the Rangers look to go longer term, the AAV will likely increase beyond that. However, given his production and what he is worth to the team, as well as the threat of an offer sheet, a bridge deal is fair.

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Baugh writes that the New York Rangers continue to explore the trade market for K’Andre Miller. Miller’s name has been circulating for some time, dating back to last season. The restricted free agent is due a raise from the $3.872 million he was making on a two-year bridge deal. Has Miller developed into the player the Rangers had hoped he’d be? Probably not, but he is still only 25.

However, if they did move on from Miller, it would be another young player the Rangers gave up on and didn’t want to pay. Not to mention, it leaves a hole in the top pairing. The Rangers are linked to Vladislav Gavrikov, Ivan Provorov and Aaron Ekblad. Again, these players are older and will command more money than Miller. However, Drury must get something of value in return for Miller besides cap space.

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Dayal writes and looks at the nine most overpaid contracts in the NHL heading into this offseason that could be moved. As Dayal mentions, it happens every year that one of these contracts is eventually traded. The final player in the list was Andre Burakovsky, but the Seattle Kraken traded him to the Chicago Blackhawks for Joe Veleno.

Matias Maccelli, Utah Mammoth – Maccelli has seen his production dip after bursting on the scene and has one year left at a reasonable cap hit of $3.425 million. A team would want to take that on.

Ondrej Palat, New Jersey Devils – The Devils want to change the makeup of their roster. Ever since Palat carries a cap hit of $6 million and has modified a 10-team no-trade clause on July 1, with his signing bonus being paid out, he will be owed $3.95 million of real money. That’s good for a team looking to contend.

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers – The Edmonton Oilers have been trying to move out Kane since the trade deadline to free up cap space. He has a 16-team no-trade, so it is a tough ask for a player who has a cap hit of $5.125 million. But he does have one year left.

Ilya Lyubushkin, Dallas Stars – Similar to the Oilers, the Dallas Stars are looking to clear cap space. Matt Dumba and Lyubushkin are prime candidates. Lyubushkin is owed $3.25 million over the next two seasons, and teams are always looking for big physical defensemen.

Miles Wood, Colorado Avalanche – Wood signed a six-year deal that paid him $2.5 million a season. He still has four years left at that cap hit. He is a productive middle-six player, but injuries are starting to catch up with him. Colorado might need a sweetener to throw in if teams want to take the term on.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Detroit Red Wings – It was only a year ago that Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman signed Tarasenko to a two-year deal at $4.75 million a season. The cap hit wasn’t the issue. It was the term. Tarasenko never produced for Detroit as they look to move on from him.

Carson Soucy, New York Rangers – As the Rangers look to retool their roster, Soucy, who has one year left at $3.25 million, will fall into that cap casualty category as his foot speed is just not there anymore.

Nick Leddy, St. Louis Blues – With the emergence of Philip Broberg, the Blues have some tough decisions on defense. Leddy has one year left at $4 million. He can still transition the puck out of his own zone quite well. However, he missed half of the season due to an injury. So there is a risk-reward for a team trading for him.

