NHL Trade: Edmonton Oilers Trade Evander Kane to Vancouver Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks.

In a social media post, Kane thanked the Oilers organization for the last couple of seasons and for taking a shot on him after the situation with the San Jose Sharks did not work out. Kane also stated he was excited to be heading home to play in Vancouver.

As my time with the @EdmontonOilers has now come to a close, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the entire organization, my teammates, and the incredible community of Edmonton. To the Oilers Ownership, front office, coaching staff, and trainers—thank you for believing in… pic.twitter.com/huOxax5FxK — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) June 25, 2025

The Canucks are sending a mid-round pick (a 2025 fourth-round pick (originally owned by the Ottawa Senators) to the Oilers in exchange for Kane.

Sounds like a mid-round pick going to the Oilers. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 25, 2025

Edmonton needed some cap space, as Trent Frederic and Evan Bouchard require new contracts. Evander Kane’s name had been out there since last season. The Oilers had been looking to move him at the deadline, but there were not many takers. But the parties had been working on something since the end of the season.

Agent Dan Milstein has been working on this Kane trade since the final game of the Oilers season. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 25, 2025

Plus, he had a 16-team no-trade list. However, with one year left at $5.125 million, the Canucks were willing to absorb the entire salary.

Doesn’t sound like any salary was retained in the Kane deal. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 25, 2025

Trade To #Canucks

Evander Kane, 33 y/o, F, Yr 4/4 $5.125M To #LetsGoOilers

‘25 4th (orig Ott) Vancouver takes on full cap hit of Kane, no retention. Net Cap Change $5.125M, Net Pick Value Change 0.881 Trade details per @frank_seravalli https://t.co/PJtP6gw7R6 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 25, 2025

While official word comes down from the NHL, Kane’s agent, Dan Milstein, confirms the trade. There were three teams interested, but Kane wanted to return home to Vancouver to play.

Evander Kane has been traded to Vancouver, his agent Dan Milstein confirms, but he says Canucks/Oilers still waiting on official trade call with the league.

Three teams were interested, Milstein says. Kane goes back home to Van which was the player’s preference. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 25, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks needed a scoring winger with Brock Boeser heading to free agency and unlikely to return. He has the potential to play well in his first year with the Canucks alongside Elias Pettersson.

Evander Kane could offer an offensive spark to the Canucks forward group — especially if he keeps up his playoff efforts — but comes with some defensive baggage. pic.twitter.com/5HXNZp7ewi — dom (@domluszczyszyn) June 25, 2025

The Canucks are opting to keep Pettersson as the return would not be great. Adding Kane gives them 20-30 goals in their lineup. When he is on his game, he is an effective player. One of the better power forwards in the game. The issue is the penalty trouble, and he can be thrown off his game easily.

