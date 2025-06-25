NHL NewsNHL Trade Analysis

NHL Trade: Edmonton Oilers Trade Evander Kane to Vancouver Canucks

Jim Biringer
4 Min Read
The Edmonton Oilers are clearing cap space as they have traded Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks for a 2025 fourth round draft pick.
May 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) and Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers in game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks.

In a social media post, Kane thanked the Oilers organization for the last couple of seasons and for taking a shot on him after the situation with the San Jose Sharks did not work out. Kane also stated he was excited to be heading home to play in Vancouver.

The Canucks are sending a mid-round pick (a 2025 fourth-round pick (originally owned by the Ottawa Senators) to the Oilers in exchange for Kane.

Edmonton needed some cap space, as Trent Frederic and Evan Bouchard require new contracts. Evander Kane’s name had been out there since last season. The Oilers had been looking to move him at the deadline, but there were not many takers. But the parties had been working on something since the end of the season.

Plus, he had a 16-team no-trade list. However, with one year left at $5.125 million, the Canucks were willing to absorb the entire salary.

While official word comes down from the NHL, Kane’s agent, Dan Milstein, confirms the trade. There were three teams interested, but Kane wanted to return home to Vancouver to play.

The Vancouver Canucks needed a scoring winger with Brock Boeser heading to free agency and unlikely to return. He has the potential to play well in his first year with the Canucks alongside Elias Pettersson.

The Canucks are opting to keep Pettersson as the return would not be great. Adding Kane gives them 20-30 goals in their lineup. When he is on his game, he is an effective player. One of the better power forwards in the game. The issue is the penalty trouble, and he can be thrown off his game easily.

