Trade Deadline Fallout: Blues, Flames, Utah, Flyers, and the Canadiens

No moves for the St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues: GM Doug Armstrong on not making any trade yesterday: “We were in contact with some teams on some hockey trades… At the end of the day, we ended up moving forward with the team that is playing excellent hockey right now.”

A quiet day for the Calgary Flames

Wes Gilbertson: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy made a big move in January, acquiring Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee, and had a quiet trade deadline day: “You’re still looking, trying to improve the team, trying to see if there’s ways to upgrade. But we have a plan, we’re sticking to the plan.”

Eric Francis: Conroy: “Today and long term, it just wasn’t there. We feel good with the team, and we believe in the group, and they believe in each other, which is great.”

Logan Gordon: Conroy: “With the UFA guys we have, we need these guys down the stretch and I didn’t feel like what was out there made any sense”

Housekeeping in Utah

Cole Bagley: Utah Hockey Club GM BIll Armstrong on the trading on Shea Weber‘s contract: “A little bit of housekeeping on our end. I think it helps us be able to accumulate some cap space next year and tied up a few loose ends too.”

“We were able get that done & get that accomplished now instead of waiting till the draft.”

Interested cooled on Ryan Poehling

Anthony Di Marco: There had been some interest in Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling but interest cooled by the afternoon.

Little movement for the Montreal Canadiens not surprising and good thing

Marc Dumont: It was a seller’s market, and the Montreal Canadiens were in a position to buy, so a quiet day wasn’t surprising.

The return they would have gotten for Joel Armia and David Savard wouldn’t have been much, and if they traded them, they just would have created holes in their roster.

Marc Dumont: Fans were realistic and didn’t suggest that the Canadiens should make a bunch of moves. It was a good sign.

