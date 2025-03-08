Trade Deadline Fallout: Rangers, Senators, Predators, Canucks, Blackhawks, Islanders, and Oilers

New York Rangers GM on Chris Kreider and his deadline philosophy

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury when asked if there were any trade talks involving forward Chris Kreider: “I’m certainly not going to get into private talks I have with teams.”

Peter Baugh: Drury on his deadline philosophy: “I was just really trying to thread the needle. Trying to make sure we got some assets back for UFAs for the future … while trying to show the group I still believe in them, which I do.”

A Josh Norris – Ryan O’Reilly trade fell apart Thursday

NHL Watcher: Bruce Garrioch said while on TSN yesterday that the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators were well down the road discussing a trade involving Josh Norris and Ryan O’Reilly but it fell apart Thursday night.

The Senators also talked to the Vancouver Canucks about Norris

Matthew Sekeres: The Canucks have shown some interest in Josh Norris in the past. They needed a centerman, and he is best friends with Quinn Hughes. It would have helped keep Quinn happy.

Three teams were interested in Ryan Donato but the Blackhawks are working to extend him

Jimmy Murphy: The Chicago Blackhawks were closing in on a contract extension with forward Ryan Donato. They didn’t trade him (and not signed yet). The New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings had some interest.

NY Islanders Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau drew some interest

Andrew Gross: Teams were showing interest in New York Islanders forwards Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau but there was no indication if GM Lou Lamoriello was really interested in moving either.

Any trade wasn’t easy for the Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Rishaug: The Edmonton Oilers had been looking for a top-six forward but given their salary cap situation, it wasn’t easy. They would have had to move out some players, and that’s not easy given all the no-movement clauses.

