NHL Trade: Minnesota Wild Acquire Gustav Nyquist from Nashville

Trade action continues ahead of the deadline as the Minnesota Wild acquire Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators.
Jan 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Gustav Nyquist (14) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Wild got into the trade action ahead of the 2025 Stadium Series as they acquired forward Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators for a 2026 second round pick.

The Predators retain 50 percent of Nyquist’s salary as part of the deal. Nyquist is a pending unrestricted free agent who signed a two-year deal worth $6.37 million before the 2023-24 season.

His cap hit was $3.19 million. Nashville will retain $1.56 million, which will be deducted at the end of the season.

Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin had been looking to upgrade at the forward position. There was talk about potentially Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders going to the Wild to upgrade their top six. However, with the Islanders five points out of  the second Wild Card spot in the East, expectations are that their GM Lou Lamoriello will not be a seller by the deadline.
So the Wild pivoted from Nelson to Nyquist, who was on the team before. The Wild traded for Gustav Nyquist during the 2022-23 season, acquiring him from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (goaltender Melvin Strahl). During his last stint, he scored five points (one goal and four assists) in three regular-season games. Then he tallied just five assists in six Stanley Cup Playoff games during that season. So, the Wild are hoping for more.
This season with Nashville, he has 12 points (nine goals and 12 assists) in 57 games. In 841 games, he has recorded 524 points (207 goals and 317 assists). In 77 games in the playoffs, Nyquist has 30 points (six goals and 24 assists). This is a depth addition for the Wild as they look to bolster scoring with Kirill Kaprizov out of the lineup.

