NHL Trade: Minnesota Wild Acquire Gustav Nyquist from Nashville

The Minnesota Wild got into the trade action ahead of the 2025 Stadium Series as they acquired forward Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators for a 2026 second round pick.
We have acquired forward Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.
The Predators retain 50 percent of Nyquist’s salary as part of the deal. Nyquist is a pending unrestricted free agent who signed a two-year deal worth $6.37 million before the 2023-24 season.
His cap hit was $3.19 million. Nashville will retain $1.56 million, which will be deducted at the end of the season.
Gustav Nyquist, $3.185M (50% retained)
'26 2nd
MIN adds $1.593M annual cap hit
Gus Nyquist, acquired by MIN, is a veteran playmaking winger. Produced over his head last year and decently under it this season – he's still a talented passer but doesn't shoot or score that much, isn't going to win many races, and gives some back on D (at 5v5, tho he can PK)
