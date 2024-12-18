NHL Trade: New York Rangers Kaapo Kakko Trade Seattle Kraken

The New York Rangers traded forward Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken the day before the holiday trade freeze for defenseman Will Borgen and two draft picks in 2025 (3rd round and sixth-round).

#NYR have acquired defenseman Will Borgen, a 2025 Third-Round pick and a 2025 Sixth-Round pick in exchange for Kaapo Kakko. pic.twitter.com/4OTAZWuFBs — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 19, 2024

New York selected Kakko with the 2nd overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. This is not a surprise, as his name had been rumored in trade talks for quite some time now. Throughout the offseason and into this, NHLRumors.com reported that this would be a make-it-or-break year for Kaapo Kako. Not to mention, this would most likely be Kakko’s last year with the Rangers.

Kakko understood that coming into this season, he had to earn over a one-year contract of $2.4 million. He did so right away when he was eligible to sign his qualifying offer.

?Night Cap Recap ? Kaapo Kakko Traded by New York Rangers to Seattle Kraken This Was Get Me Outta Here Trade #nyr #seakraken @ALaRocco0801 @92In82 pic.twitter.com/ggpaqKWQdj — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) December 19, 2024

However, there was always tension between him and the Rangers organization. On Tuesday, after being a healthy scratch on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues, Kakko let his feelings be known before the game against the Predators.

“I was surprised, yeah,” Kakko said via Mollie Walker of The New York Post. “I know you got to do something as a coach when you’re losing games, but I think it’s just easy to pick a young guy and boot him out. That’s how I feel, to be honest.”

“Haven’t been on the ice too much when score a goal… I have not been the worst guy, but that was me out of the lineup,” Kakko continued

After finishing at 10:14 on ice against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and having three shots on the goal, General Manager Chris Drury traded him to Seattle the next day.

The return of two draft picks, a third and a fifth in the 2025 NHL Draft, and defenseman Will Borgen was a “Get Me Out of Here Trade.”

The New York Rangers have traded Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken for defenseman Will Borgen & two 2025 draft picks (3rd round, 6th round). Kakko will be good in Seattle. After his comments no surprise he got dealt this quickly. #nyr #seakraken @FullPressNHL @myNHLTradeRumor — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) December 19, 2024

There is so much untapped potential for the 2nd overall pick from 2019. He is a defense-first winger who has great puck-protecting skills. With the right center, his offensive gifts can finally be tapped.

Kaapo Kakko, acquired by SEA, is a young defence-first winger. Drafted as a puck-protecting skilled wing, a lack of creativity and playmaking skill has stuck him as a puck retrieving third wheel and limited his upside significantly. Kraken have their work cut out here. #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/AYhbc2w9qo — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 19, 2024

Just look at some of the picks from former General Manager Jeff Gorton, the New York Rangers selected since 2017. The only one remaining is Alexis Lafreniere from 2020. He has not even reached his full potential yet.

In consecutive years from 2017-2020, the New York Rangers drafted high. They picked:

Lias Anderson (7th)

Vitali Kravtson (9th)

Kaapo Kakko (2nd)

Alex Lafreniere (1st) Some misses there… — Mark Spector???? (@SportsnetSpec) December 19, 2024

The Rangers get Borgen, who is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, similar to defenseman Ryan Lindgren. Borgen, at best, is a pair defenseman.

Will Borgen, acquired by NYR, is a third pair defenceman who kills penalties, throws hits, and takes shots from the perimeter. #NYR pic.twitter.com/PY2ukdFdEn — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 19, 2024

It feels like the rebuild is ongoing with the Rangers. This may be the first of several more moves now that Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko have been traded.