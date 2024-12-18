NHL Trade: New York Rangers Kaapo Kakko Trade Seattle Kraken
The New York Rangers have moved on from the 2nd overall pick from the 2019 NHL Draft, Kaapo Kakko, trading him to the Seattle Kraken.
Jan 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) skates against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Rangers traded forward Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken the day before the holiday trade freeze for defenseman Will Borgen and two draft picks in 2025 (3rd round and sixth-round).

New York selected Kakko with the 2nd overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. This is not a surprise, as his name had been rumored in trade talks for quite some time now. Throughout the offseason and into this, NHLRumors.com reported that this would be a make-it-or-break year for Kaapo Kako. Not to mention, this would most likely be Kakko’s last year with the Rangers.

Kakko understood that coming into this season, he had to earn over a one-year contract of $2.4 million. He did so right away when he was eligible to sign his qualifying offer.

However, there was always tension between him and the Rangers organization. On Tuesday, after being a healthy scratch on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues, Kakko let his feelings be known before the game against the Predators.

“I was surprised, yeah,” Kakko said via Mollie Walker of The New York Post. “I know you got to do something as a coach when you’re losing games, but I think it’s just easy to pick a young guy and boot him out. That’s how I feel, to be honest.”

“Haven’t been on the ice too much when score a goal… I have not been the worst guy, but that was me out of the lineup,” Kakko continued

After finishing at 10:14 on ice against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and having three shots on the goal, General Manager Chris Drury traded him to Seattle the next day.

The return of two draft picks, a third and a fifth in the 2025 NHL Draft, and defenseman Will Borgen was a “Get Me Out of Here Trade.”

There is so much untapped potential for the 2nd overall pick from 2019. He is a defense-first winger who has great puck-protecting skills. With the right center, his offensive gifts can finally be tapped.

Just look at some of the picks from former General Manager Jeff Gorton, the New York Rangers selected since 2017. The only one remaining is Alexis Lafreniere from 2020. He has not even reached his full potential yet.

The Rangers get Borgen, who is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, similar to defenseman Ryan Lindgren. Borgen, at best, is a pair defenseman.

It feels like the rebuild is ongoing with the Rangers. This may be the first of several more moves now that Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko have been traded.