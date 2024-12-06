NHL Trade: The New York Rangers Trade Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks

The New York Rangers have traded defenseman Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick. Trouba waived his no-trade.

The pick is the lowest of the Ducks or Detroit’s fourth-round pick.

Trouba has one more year on his contract at an $8 million cap hit, and no salary was retained in the deal.

Puck Pedia: “After the Trouba trade, #NYR have $5.9M projected cap space. This can fit $8.6M annual cap hit today or $27M at the deadline assuming no roster moves”

Thoughts from the media

Dan Rosen: “Urho Vaakanainen is 25 years old. He was Boston’s first round pick in 2017 (No. 18). He has size and bite to his game. He’s a left-shot D. He can move the puck. Not a point driver. He has played 5 games this season, 141 in the NHL. He’s on IR with an upper-body injury.”

Aaron Portzline: “Told #NYR D Jacob Trouba refused to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to facilitate a trade to #CBJ.”

Emily Kaplan: “Sounds like Steve Yzerman was very interested in bringing Jacob Trouba to the Red Wings but was unable to come to trade terms to make it work.”

Dom Luszczyszyn: “the fact the rangers were able to get positive value for trouba without retaining salary is truly baffling”

Austin Stanovich: “I kind of don’t hate it for Anaheim. I doubt it’s the situation he wants to be in but he makes sense for a young team like them. I doubt it happens but they could have a D-core of Trouba, Gudas and Solberg which would be a health hazard to play against.”

Brandon Holmes: “This trade is weird because I think all of these things are true at the same time:

– Trouba is bad

– This trade makes the Rangers worse for the time being

– The Rangers won this trade”