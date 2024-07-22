NHL Rumors: Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko in New York Futures

Will Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko Be on the Opening Night Rosters for the Rangers

Jamison Coyle and Mike Rupp on NHL Network discuss the five burning questions this offseason. One question concerns the New York Rangers and the futures of Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko with the club.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions***

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the New York Rangers

Jamison Coyle: “Will Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko be Rangers come opening night?”

Mike Rupp: “Yeah, I think so. I think so.”

Coyle: “You are decisive on that.”

Rupp: “Yeah, I just think that the right things haven’t lined up, and again, with all these things, I’m not inside that room. The management group, they’ve gotten an understanding of where things are at. I know what’s been reported and it doesn’t look like the Jacob Trouba situation is going to change.

Coyle: “Are you surprised by all the hoopla and all the rumors and reports about trying to move on from Jacob Trouba, the captain and him exercising is no move clause because of his wife.”

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and the Anaheim Ducks

Rupp: “Quite frankly, it makes sense to me. Now, does it make sense to me? It makes sense to me because I think that that’s something that the Rangers probably need to do, to be honest. When I look at this roster, I’m a big Jacob Trouba fan. I love what he brings to the table. But I think what he gets paid it supersedes what he’s kind of given on the ice. Right. He had a tough playoffs. He had a tough go this year at different times. And this is a team again that has been on the doorstep here for a couple of seasons. They have to break through, and you look across your roster to what’s maybe holding us back.

I’m not saying Jacob Trouba is holding back. I think he’s been a great leader for this team. The money, they have the availability to go out and get something else because of the cap space that is holding this team back so but at the same rate, I fully understand Jacob Trouba when he signed this deal and got in here with the New York Rangers, that’s all part of it.

And you negotiate for a no movement clause. You negotiate, you have a plan, you have a life that you have. He has a say in this. He’s earned that. I totally can see how both these things work out. Now, how is it moving forward? We’ll have to see. I know he’s very liked and loved in that room. I don’t think it’s going to be an issue. But at some point here you wonder what’s going to happen with Jacob Trouba.

NHL Rumors: Will Jacob Trouba Be on the Rangers Opening Night Roster

Kakko is another one I personally would keep. I think this guy is going to pop at some point. I know you’ve been saying that the last couple years. Ranger fans would be like Rupper we’ve been lasting to you last couple years. He’s had some injuries. He said some slow goes. Look what happened when Lafreniere got his.

He popped, and I’m not trying to compare it to Laf. I think he’s the first overall pick for a reason. You got a second overall pick here in Kakko. I think he’s learned certain areas of his game really well. Right like now, it’s time for him to be thrust into certain parts of your lineup and just let them marinate there. You brought a marinade yesterday.

But let them marinate in that spot. Let him go. It’s time to see if he could fly. It’s like the little cartoon with the bird in the nest, right? Like, let’s go, it’s go time for Kakko. I think they both start the season in New York. I don’t know if they both end the season in New York. But I think they both start the season, and they probably should because, you know I still think there’s more to get out of Kaapo Kakko.”