NHL Trade: The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks make four player trade

Frank Seravalli: The Boston Bruins are trading Taylor Hall and the rights to pending UFA Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks for the rights to RFAs Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula.

There is no salary retained, a pure salary dump.

Chris Johnston: Hall did not have the Blackhawks on his 16-team no-trade list, so the Bruins didn’t have to ask for his consent to make the deal.

Colby Guy: “If Taylor Hall actually stays in Chicago, he will have played with six different No. 1 overall picks (as a former No. 1 pick) in his 13-year NHL career. Bedard, Dahlin, Hischier, McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins and Yakupov. That has to be some kind of record.”

David Alter: “Taylor Hall will be the first No. 1 overall pick to be playing for his 6th different NHL team since 1995 No. 1 overall pick Bryan Berard.”

Thoughts from the media

Darren Dreger: “Chicago is hopeful they will be able to sign Foligno…a pending UFA.”

Conor Ryan: “The Bruins shed cap space for (ideally) a Bertuzzi deal and also add a few intriguing blueliners into the system.”

Conor Ryan: “Would be very surprised if the Bruins don’t try to push a new contract through with Tyler Bertuzzi before July 1.”

Pete Blackburn: “I love Taylor Hall as a player and I love how much he loved being a Bruin, but obviously this trade makes sense (especially if you’re bringing back Bertuzzi)…I’m glad he gets to go to Chicago and be part of what they’re putting together”

Joe Haggerty: “Goes without saying this clears the salary cap runway for the Bruins to re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi as they were running out of precious time with July 1 looming”

Ty Anderson: “Personally, I don’t think they do this if they don’t think Bertuzzi is back.”

Nicholas W. Goss: “This one made too much sense. Blackhawks get a great left wing for Connor Bedard.”

Ben Pope: “Taylor Hall is a guy who can give Connor Bedard PLENTY of advice on handling the pressure of being a #1 pick…”

Greg Wyshynski: “Now that’s some cap clearance”

Danny Webster: “What did Taylor Hall ever do to deserve this?”

Taylor Hall is somebody. He is going to the Blackhawks, who currently have nobody. pic.twitter.com/tLWJdg2mkj — Corey Sznajder (@ShutdownLine) June 26, 2023

Ian Mitchell, acquired by BOS, is one of the roughly 1000 best hockey players in the world. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/wwigfhsTGf — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 26, 2023

Taylor is a solid two-way forward. The former Hart Trophy winner isn’t what he once was, but he was as good once as he ever was. pic.twitter.com/bTbxpITkzD — Evolving-Hockey (@EvolvingHockey) June 26, 2023