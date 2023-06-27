NHL Trades: The Winnipeg Jets trade Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings

The Athletic NHL: The Los Angeles Kings have acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets for Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and a 2024 second-round pick (MTL).
Dubois signs an eight-year contract extension worth $8.5 million per season.
Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Dubois’ extension.
2023-24: $1 million salary and a $8 million signing bonus
2024-25: $8 million salary and a $3.25 million signing bonus
2025-26: $8.1 million salary and a $3.25 million signing bonus
2026-27: $7.1 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus
2027-28: $5.85 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus
2028-29: $5.83 million salary and a $1 million
2029-30: $5.81 million salary and a $1 million
2030-31: $6.81 million
Cap Friendly: Dubois’ trade protection.
2024-25: NMC
2025-26: NMC
2026-27: NMC
2027-28: NMC
2028-29: 15 team NTC
2029-30: 10 team NTC
2030-31: 10 team NTC
The Athletic: Kings GM Jason Blake on Dubois.
“Pierre-Luc Dubois is an elite two-way center with a unique skillset, and we’re excited to have him join the organization and commit to us long-term. Over the last few seasons, he has proven the ability to contribute to all facets of the game and we are thrilled to be able to add a player of this caliber into our lineup.”
Thoughts from the media
Mike McIntyre: “I know some want to dump on Pierre-Luc Dubois, but give him credit. Had he not expanded his horizons and truly had a “Montreal or bust” mindset, the #NHLJets were backed into a big corner. Little to no leverage in a trade. Instead, they get a tidy haul from Los Angeles.”
Austin Stanovich: “The Kings front office must really like Dubois. And feel that Kupari’s offense isn’t going to arrive.”
Murat Ates: Jansen Harkins was not part of the trade. Previous speculation suggested he might be but I’m told that Harkins was not discussed.
