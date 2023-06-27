NHL Trades: The Winnipeg Jets trade Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings

The Athletic NHL: The Los Angeles Kings have acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets for Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and a 2024 second-round pick (MTL).

Dubois signs an eight-year contract extension worth $8.5 million per season.

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown for Dubois’ extension.

2023-24: $1 million salary and a $8 million signing bonus

2024-25: $8 million salary and a $3.25 million signing bonus

2025-26: $8.1 million salary and a $3.25 million signing bonus

2026-27: $7.1 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus

2027-28: $5.85 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus

2028-29: $5.83 million salary and a $1 million

2029-30: $5.81 million salary and a $1 million

2030-31: $6.81 million

Cap Friendly: Dubois’ trade protection.

2024-25: NMC

2025-26: NMC

2026-27: NMC

2027-28: NMC

2028-29: 15 team NTC

2029-30: 10 team NTC

2030-31: 10 team NTC

The Athletic: Kings GM Jason Blake on Dubois.

“Pierre-Luc Dubois is an elite two-way center with a unique skillset, and we’re excited to have him join the organization and commit to us long-term. Over the last few seasons, he has proven the ability to contribute to all facets of the game and we are thrilled to be able to add a player of this caliber into our lineup.”

Thoughts from the media

Mike McIntyre: “I know some want to dump on Pierre-Luc Dubois, but give him credit. Had he not expanded his horizons and truly had a “Montreal or bust” mindset, the #NHLJets were backed into a big corner. Little to no leverage in a trade. Instead, they get a tidy haul from Los Angeles.”

Austin Stanovich: “The Kings front office must really like Dubois. And feel that Kupari’s offense isn’t going to arrive.”

Murat Ates: Jansen Harkins was not part of the trade. Previous speculation suggested he might be but I’m told that Harkins was not discussed.

Cap Friendly: “To acquire Toffoli only 16 months ago, #Flames traded:

2022 1st round pick

2023 5th round pick

Tyler Pitlick

Emil Heineman”

Dobber Sports: “Not only that, but he actually exceeds expectations (sets career highs), and rather than turn a profit on him they take a loss. A weird trade that just seems rushed.”

Kings get Pierre-Luc Dubois in a sign and trade. He’s not a franchise player, but he’s still very strong offensively. The contract is a touch on the high side, but looks within reason with the rising cap. pic.twitter.com/OkScrj5ppT — dom ? (@domluszczyszyn) June 27, 2023

The Jets get some solid defensive players back in the deal with Gabriel Vilardi being especially intriguing. pic.twitter.com/ekpgCiCkcL — dom ? (@domluszczyszyn) June 27, 2023

Rasmus Kupari, traded to WPG, is a low-event defensive depth forward. #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/b3x0Rc8bn8 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 27, 2023