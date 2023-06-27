NHL Trade: The Philadelphia Flyers trade Kevin Hayes to the St. Louis Blues

Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: The Philadelphia Flyers have traded forward Kevin Hayes to the St. Louis Blues for a 2024 6th round pick.

The Flyers are retaining 50% of Hayes salary – $3,571,429 for three years.

Jeremy Rutherford: Hayes’ agent Bob Murray: “It’s been stressful for Kev. He really liked Philadelphia, he liked the city, he liked his teammates … everything was good until December-ish when things started to go the other way. It’s been a difficult, stressful time for him.”

Thoughts from the media

Anthony Mingioni: “In and of itself, not a good deal and the 50% retention is going to be an obstacle for a few seasons. But suspect there will be more deals in the offing that might offer much better value in return.”

Charlie O’Connor: “Do I like today’s trade for the Flyers? I don’t know how anyone could like when you give up a useful player, retain 50% salary for 3 years, and get only a 6th rounder in return. That said, they pretty much had to move on from him. It wasn’t gonna work between he & Torts. Period.”

Andy Strickland: “Kevin Hayes, adds legit depth to the #stlblues center grouping. Adds some size and will take some pressure off of Robert Thomas with Hayes ability and experience of going head to head against top players”

Jordan Hall: “Shame how it ended for Kevin Hayes in Philly. It got decided he no longer fit with Flyers despite him being an All-Star. He has been through a lot. You can see why has so much perspective on being a quality person first. Has been an absolute pro since Day 1. All the best.”

Bill Meltzer: “Ultimately, though, the Hayes trade likely WON’T be the only trade. The Flyers helped their ability to make other trade(s), which is how I’m viewing it rather than the knee-jerk reaction. See what other move(s) get made and it may look better and make more sense.”

Moving Hayes was in the best interest of the Flyers and the player. At 50% salary retention, there’s a better chance that he brings positive value relative to that cost to St. Louis pic.twitter.com/3FK0GkVeg8 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 27, 2023