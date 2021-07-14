NHL Rumors: Seth Jones and Tyler Bertuzzi Speculation

Los Angeles Kings and Seth Jones? What about it?

Lisa Dillman and Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: With talks breaking down via other teams on Seth Jones, what could it take for the Los Angeles Kings to acquire the Columbus defenseman?

Part of the deal involves the confidence of signing an extension. If Los Angeles feels it can, then Columbus might be able to acquire a bit more for Jones.

No one really knows if the Chicago Blackhawks are in the lead. Jones’ all-around game seems to be a common selling point. However, there is nothing eye-popping in that game.

Also, he plays on the right side and Los Angeles needs more help on the left. It is something Jones did little of in Columbus.

Can Seth Jones fit into the salary cap given Drew Doughty makes $11 million AAV? With the flat cap, a contract has to be structured right. Then, there are the minute splits. That’s another issue entirely.

Los Angeles is further along in its rebuild and that may entice Jones. Stay tuned.

Tyler Bertuzzi to the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey NOW: This sounds far-fetched but is it really? Tyler Bertuzzi might be targeted heavily by the Toronto Maple Leafs. It seems likely Toronto will lose Zach Hyman to free agency. Bertuzzi would be a logical replacement.

This is a deal that likely never happens but there is always a possibility. The Toronto Maple Leafs would probably have to create cap room. It is the kind of room that may be created by a William Nylander trade.

There lies one of the major problems with any deal involving the two teams. It appears Toronto is not willing to take that kind of risk right now.

Then, the simplest obstacle presents itself. Toronto would have to pay quite a hefty price for Bertuzzi as far as assets, etc. Is that a good idea for the Maple Leafs right now? That is a great question.