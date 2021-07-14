NHL News and Rumors: Bruins Re-sign Carlo, and Landeskog A Little Disappointed

Bruins extend Carlo for six years

Fluto Shinzawa: The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension worth $24.6 million – a $4.1 million salary cap hit.

“Term was always important for player and team.”

Joe Haggerty: “Great value for a hard-working young player that should be a top-4 shutdown guy for the duration of the contract”

Conor Ryan: “If Carlo says healthy, that contract presents great value for the Bruins — who lock up a top-4 D through his age-30 season.

Another note, while teams are still in a flat-cap market, the cap ceiling will inevitably rise in the coming years, making this even better value.

David Pagnotta: Bruins GM Don Sweeney on the signing: “Brandon is a player who has grown into a foundational defenseman with our team while also emerging as an important leader on and off the ice.”

Puck Pedia: Salary breakdown:

2021-22: $2.5M Base

2022-23: $3.5M Base

2023-24: $4.7M Base + $1M Signing Bonus

2024-25: $5.45M Base – 10 Team No Trade List

2025-26: $4.2M Base – 8 Team No Trade

2026-27: $3.25M Base – 3 Team No Trade

Landeskog disappointed, and a list of teams who would likely be interested

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Pending Colorado Avalanche unrestricted free agent forward Gabriel Landeskog is uncertain as to what his future holds.

“The uncertainty is something I’ve never dealt with,” Landeskog says. “I’ve always known that come September, October, I’m going to pull on that Avs jersey.”

The 28-year old Landeskog is looking for some long-term security, and he isn’t really happy with how things have gone so far with the Avalanche.

“I can’t help but be honest with you that I’m a little bit disappointed that it’s gotten this far and it’s had to come to this point,”

If Landeskog hits the open market, potential interested teams include the Seattle Kraken, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, and Edmonton Oilers.

Landeskog is hopeful that the sides can work out a deal. He had hoped a deal could have reached eight to 10 months ago.

Lou Korac: If Gabriel Landeskog hits the open market, have been told that the St. Louis Blues will make “a full pitch effort” to sign him. They feel that he could be a great fit on the left side of Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron.