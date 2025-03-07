NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Ristolainen, Laughton, Zamula and Poehling

A high price for Rasmus Ristolainen and Scott Laughton

Darren Dreger: The Philadelphia Flyers are asking for a first-round pick, a prospect and a player for defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. There is a good chance that he will remain with the Flyers.

Kevin Kurz : The Flyers weren’t getting a lot of calls on Rasmus Ristolainen and it’s hard to see him being traded.

Anthony Mingioni: Believe there is a good chance that Ristolainen remains with the Flyers beyond the deadline.

Teams that missed out on Brock Nelson are turning to the Flyers and Scott Laughton. The price there is high as well.

Anthony Mingioni : It’s probably 50-50 that that Laughton gets traded before the deadline.

Murat Ates: With the way the market has been set, if the Flyers trade Laughton, they should easily get a first-round pick in the deal. He's a glue guy with a year left at $3 million.

A couple of other Philadelphia Flyers that are drawing interest

Anthony SanFilippo: Another Philadelphia Flyer to keep an eye on today is defenseman Egor Zamula.

Have been told that a few teams has shown some interest.

Anthony Di Marco : Wonder if the Toronto Maple Leafs have interest in Zamula.

: Wonder if the Toronto Maple Leafs have interest in Zamula. Anthony Mingioni: The Flyers could move Zamula to create a roster spot for one of their AHL defensemen.

Anthony Di Marco: Teams are calling the Flyers about forward Ryan Poehling.

