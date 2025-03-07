NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, San Jose Sharks, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Will the Vancovuer Canucks trade Teddy Blueger today?

Anthony Di Marco: It will be interesting to see if the Vancouver Canucks trade forward Teddy Blueger today as it sounds like they are open to the idea.

The San Jose Sharks are listening to offers for Mario Ferraro but it doesn’t mean they’ll trade him

Oilers Access: Pierre LeBrun said that the San Jose Sharks are listening to calls on defenseman Mario Ferraro: “Listening doesn’t mean they’ll move him, but given the small number of D on the trade market, the Sharks are seeing what comes their way. It just so happens that the Oilers are in need of a defense addition.”

Sheng Peng: Ferraro on blocking out having his name in the rumor mill: “Surprisingly, I have…better than the last couple years. I’m just playing…It’s out of my control. My loyalty is here for as long as I’m a Shark. That’s my job & that’s my duty. Happy to be doing that.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets won’t trade Ivan Provorov and will continue extension talks later

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said that even though they weren’t able to sign pending UFA defenseman Ivan Provorov to a contract extension, there are no plans to trade him, and they hope to continue contract talks.

Waddell: “(Ivan Provorov), you know, I’ve had multiple talks with Mark Gandler. You know, Provy really wants to stay here. We just have a difference of opinion right now in term and dollars, which is normal.

But we totally agreed to kind of put the talks. I told him, I’m not going to trade him.

You know, it’s different this year for me than probably other years as a GM. You know, what these guys have gone through this year and how they stuck together is, I’m very impressed with that. You know, I can’t even comprehend how they’ve done it all year long with all the injuries and everything we’ve had.

So for me to rip out a key player of our locker right now, I just, I just don’t feel good doing it, you know. So I told his agent , I’m not going to trade him, and if we could continue to talk, and he’s 100% on board with that.

So, you know, this will go into the summertime, as I fully expected to, but we’re still very hopeful that we can get Provy signed. He’s been a big part of our success this year, and get him signed long-term come summer.

