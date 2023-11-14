Western Conference Injuries: Ducks, Blackhawks, Wild, Kraken, and Jets

Cap Friendly: The Anaheim Ducks have placed Trevor Zegras on the IR

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Andreas Athanasiou (lower-body) wasn’t at practice, nor was he on the ice beforehand.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall (lower-body) was out on the ice skating by himself but not ready to join the team at practice yet.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks Colin Blackwell (lower-body) was taking some reps with the fourth line and it appears he’s getting closer to returning.

Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild have placed forward Frederick Gaudreau on the LTIR.

Michael Russo and Joe Smith: Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov hasn’t looked right this season and was given a maintenance day before they flew to Stockholm.

Coach Dean Evanson said that Kaprizov is “a little banged up” and when asked if he’s been dealing with something for a while he said, “I don’t know, all our performances are affected a little bit right now.”

The Wild play on the weekend against the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs and Evanson indicated they weren’t sure if Kaprizov will play. He is with the team.

Sound of Hockey: Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev returned to the lineup.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi was out on the ice again by himself. He’s getting closer and closer to returning.