Western Conference Injuries: Ducks, Stars, Wild, Sharks, Golden Knights and Jets

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry has an upper-body injury and it’s not a concussion. It’s not long-term and is more day-to-day.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger was taking shots at practice.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild injury updates.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon was getting treatment for a lower-body injury.

Foward Mats Zuccarello continues to skate and could be ready to return before they leave for Tampa.

Forward Marcus Foligno is day-to-day.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin skated for the first time since he suffered his injury.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov and goaltender Filip Gustavsson are progressing. Kaprizov is ahead of Gustavsson in their recovery.

San Jose Sharks; GM Mike Grier said that defenseman Matt Benning had hip surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season. Recovery is estimated at five months and he’s expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: Sharks coach David Quinn said that forward Logan Couture is traveling with the team and could get into a game during their road trip. He’s been out all season with a lower-body injury and he’s made a lot of progress of late.

“When he does play, we don’t want there to be any potential setbacks,” Quinn said before the Sharks played the Winnipeg Jets. “We want this to be 100% good.”

The Sharks five-game, eight-day road trip will start on Tuesday in Toronto.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that defenseman Shea Theodore is not getting close to returning. Goaltender Adin Hill has been skating on his own and is getting close to rejoining the team for practice.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ville Heinola and forward Rasmus Kupari practiced in regular jerseys. Forwards Kyle Connor and David Gustafsson practiced in no-contract jerseys.