NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, and a Top 25 trade watch list

Maple Leafs – Nylander talks ‘delicate’ … The Blackhawks and Bedard likely headed to the Winter Classic
Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: There is a deal to be made between the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander according to multiple sources but things are “delicate.”
The Maple Leafs originally had hoped to get an eight-year extension at under $10 million but that isn’t going to happen. It’s going to be a huge deal.
The Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard will likely be in next year’s Winter Classic.
Top 25 trade watch list
The Fourth Period: A look at the top 25 players who could be dealt by the trade deadline and teams that are linked to those players if any.
1. Elias Lindholm, C – Calgary Flames
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Boston, Winnipeg, Carolina, Washington
2. Noah Hanifin, LD – Calgary Flames
Teams reportedly linked: New Jersey, Arizona, Boston
3. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly linked: Calgary
4. Chris Tanev, RD – Calgary Flames
Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, New Jersey, Vancouver, Tampa Bay
5. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
6. Anthony Duclair, RW – San Jose Sharks
7. Jake Allen, G – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Carolina, Edmonton, New Jersey, Toronto
8. Tyson Barrie, RD – Nashville Predators
9. Mike Hoffman, RW – San Jose Sharks
10. Ilya Lyubushkin, RD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay
11. Torey Krug, LD – St. Louis Blues
12. Frank Vatrano, RW – Anaheim Ducks
13. Elvis Merzlikins, G – Columbus Blue Jackets
14. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens
15. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly linked: New Jersey, Carolina
16. Alexander Barabanov, LW – San Jose Sharks
17. Jason Dickinson, C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks
18. Jordan Eberle, RW – Seattle Kraken
19. Victor Olofsson, RW/LW – Buffalo Sabres
20. Anthony Mantha, LW – Washington Capitals
21. Anthony DeAngelo, LD – Carolina Hurricanes
22. Sean Monahan, C/RW – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Winnipeg
23. Adam Boqvist, RD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Calgary
24. Jonatan Berggren, LW – Detroit Red Wings
Teams reportedly linked: Montreal
25. Philip Broberg, LD – Edmonton Oilers