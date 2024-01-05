NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, and a Top 25 trade watch list

Maple Leafs – Nylander talks ‘delicate’ … The Blackhawks and Bedard likely headed to the Winter Classic

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: There is a deal to be made between the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander according to multiple sources but things are “delicate.”

The Maple Leafs originally had hoped to get an eight-year extension at under $10 million but that isn’t going to happen. It’s going to be a huge deal.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard will likely be in next year’s Winter Classic.

NHL Rumors: There are some interesting pending free agents who can sign new deals now

Top 25 trade watch list

The Fourth Period: A look at the top 25 players who could be dealt by the trade deadline and teams that are linked to those players if any.

1. Elias Lindholm, C – Calgary Flames

Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Boston, Winnipeg, Carolina, Washington

2. Noah Hanifin, LD – Calgary Flames

Teams reportedly linked: New Jersey, Arizona, Boston

3. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly linked: Calgary

4. Chris Tanev, RD – Calgary Flames

Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, New Jersey, Vancouver, Tampa Bay

5. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

6. Anthony Duclair, RW – San Jose Sharks

7. Jake Allen, G – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Carolina, Edmonton, New Jersey, Toronto

8. Tyson Barrie, RD – Nashville Predators

9. Mike Hoffman, RW – San Jose Sharks

10. Ilya Lyubushkin, RD – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked: Toronto, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay

11. Torey Krug, LD – St. Louis Blues

12. Frank Vatrano, RW – Anaheim Ducks

13. Elvis Merzlikins, G – Columbus Blue Jackets

14. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens

15. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly linked: New Jersey, Carolina

16. Alexander Barabanov, LW – San Jose Sharks

17. Jason Dickinson, C/LW – Chicago Blackhawks

18. Jordan Eberle, RW – Seattle Kraken

19. Victor Olofsson, RW/LW – Buffalo Sabres

20. Anthony Mantha, LW – Washington Capitals

21. Anthony DeAngelo, LD – Carolina Hurricanes

22. Sean Monahan, C/RW – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly linked: Colorado, Winnipeg

23. Adam Boqvist, RD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly linked: Edmonton, Calgary

NHL Rumors: Would William Nylander signing an extension soon affect Elias Pettersson’s next contract?

24. Jonatan Berggren, LW – Detroit Red Wings

Teams reportedly linked: Montreal

25. Philip Broberg, LD – Edmonton Oilers