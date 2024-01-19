Western Conference Injuries: Flames, Blackhawks, Wild, Kraken, Sharks, and Golden Knights

Randy Sportak: Calgary Flames coach Ryan Huska didn’t have an update on forward Martin Pospisil‘s status after the game: “From what I understand, he’s doing OK. I haven’t got an official update on him yet but hopefully it’s not something that keeps him out a long time.”

Martin Pospisil fell awkwardly into the boards. He was in a lot of pain and needed help getting off the ice. ?: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/vFmHLd9QDX — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) January 19, 2024

Heather Engel: The Chicago Blackhawks have placed defenseman Nikita Zaitsev on the IR with a knee injury.

Defenseman Connor Murphy missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Blackhawks already on the IR: forwards Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger), Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin) and Taylor Hall (knee).

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon is out for the remainder of the season as he will be having hip and back surgery. It’s expected that he’ll be ready for next season.

Circling Seattle Sports: Seattle Kraken forward Matthew Beniers and defenseman Vince Dunn have been out for the past three games.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forwards Logan Couture and Nico Sturm were on the ice before practice yesterday.

Curtis Pashelka: Couture is hopeful that he’ll be able to play on Saturday.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks coach David Quinn said that forward Mikael Granlund is week-to-week and ‘maybe next week.” Quinn added: “He’s getting better. I think we dodged a bullet.”

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill was on the ice for their morning skate.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights forward Mike Amadio missed last night’s game with an upper-body.