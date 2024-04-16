Western Conference Injuries: Flames, Oilers, Wild, Sharks, Canucks, and Jets

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman won’t play tonight because of an upper-body injury. Coach Ryan Huska is hopeful that he’ll be able to play in their season finale on Thursday.

NHL.com: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid returned to the lineup after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

“This was not a ‘let’s just sit out games to sit out games,” McDavid said. “There was obviously something there, it was bugging me and I was sitting out to feel better. This was not a matter if it was playoffs or not, or whatever. Thankfully we’d clinched a playoff spot, and I had something bugging me and I needed to get it right.

“I think it’s a balance of everything. A balance of healthy, of making sure you’re ready to go and your game is where it needs to be. Going 20-plus days between games is not really an option for me, so I’ll get one in here today.”

Ryan Rishaug: Oilers forward Evander Kane didn’t practice with the team yesterday.

Gerry Moddejonge of NHL.com: Kane missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau rejoined the team.

Sheng Peng: Excluding players who have already been ruled out for the season, injured San Jose Sharks who are not traveling with the team include Jan Rutta, Mackenzie Blackwood, Filip Zadina, Jacob MacDonald, Kevin Labanc, Alexander Barabanov, and Mike Hoffman.

NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko will start tonight against the Flames. He’s missed the past 14 games with a knee injury.

“Still want to get some things accomplished here prep-wise and obviously do my best to be ready for Game 1,” Demko said. “There are certain things you can’t do in practice, so hopefully get some game action here. … You got 10 guys skating in front of you as pucks are coming in, it’s a little different than practice so just getting your visuals dialed in and pace is a big one.”

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter said that he suffered a 2 mm cut to his Achilles that required 8 stitches. Coach Rick Bowness said that if Niederreiter feels good enough to play tonight, he’ll be in the lineup.

NHL.com: Niederreiter on the play that injured him.

“It was kind of a scary play. I felt something in my leg, but I didn’t know exactly what it was. So, I reached down a couple times and felt some blood. It started getting warm.

“That’s when I knew I had to get off and see what’s up. I got extremely lucky. It nicked my Achilles a little bit. Had to get a few stitches. Glad I’m standing here right now.”