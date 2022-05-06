2022 NHL Free Agents: UFA Centers

There are some interesting centermen who could become unrestricted free agents this offseason.

There has been plenty of speculation already if some will be re-signed, hit the open market, or in Patrice Bergeron’s case, retirement.

Will the Penguins re-sign Malkin or does he test free agency for the first time in his career? Will the Colorado Avalanche be able to afford Nazem Kadri after his career year? New York Rangers Ryan Strome has had his name in the trade rumor mill for over a year but fits in nicely on their second line.

The Rangers acquired Andrew Copp at the deadline and word has it they are interested in re-signing him if they can make the money work.

Vincent Trocheck quietly goes about his business putting up nice offense numbers.