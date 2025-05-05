NHL Free Agency: List of Pending Unrestricted Free Agent Goaltenders

The 2025 NHL free agent goalie class is notably thin. There are few options for teams seeking a true starter or even a reliable tandem partner. Most top goaltenders have already been re-signed by their current teams, leaving a market dominated by veteran backups and 1B options.

Frederik Andersen (Hurricanes) is the most prominent name available. Despite his strong underlying numbers, he has an injury history limiting his starts. He could be a potential bargain but there is that injury risk. Jake Allen (Devils) stands out as a dependable backup, posting solid save percentages and providing veteran leadership.

Other available goalies include Alexander Georgiev (Sharks), who has recent starter experience but struggled with consistency. Ville Husso (Ducks) has shown flashes of potential but has not established himself as a clear No. 1 option. Additional names such as Anton Forsberg, Dan Vladar, and Vitek Vanecek are capable of handling backup or spot-starting duties but do not project as significant upgrades for teams needing a high-end starter.

Overall, the 2025 UFA goalie market offers depth in experienced backups but lacks proven, healthy starting-caliber netminders, likely pushing teams toward the trade market for major upgrades.

We’ve already taken a look at the pending UFA forwards and defense, now on to the goalies.

Player Pos Age Team AAV GP GS W L OTL GAA SV% Petersen, Cal G 30 PHI $5.00M Husso, Ville G 30 ANA $4.75M 13 11 2 6 3 3.47 .89o Allen, Jake G 34 NJD $3.85M 31 29 13 16 1 2.66 .908 Georgiev, Alexandar G 29 SJS $3.40M 49 47 15 26 4 3.71 .87.5 Vanecek, Vitek G 29 FLA $3.40M 25 24 5 14 4 3.62 .884 Andersen, Frederik G 35 CAR $3.40M 22 22 13 8 1 2.5 .899 Forsberg, Anton G 32 OTT $2.75M 30 27 11 12 3 2.72 .901 Fleury, Marc-Andre G 40 MIN $2.50M 26 22 14 9 1 2.93 .899 Vladar, Dan G 27 CGY $2.20M 30 29 12 11 6 2.8 .898 Samsonov, Ilya G 28 VGK $1.80M 29 29 16 9 4 2.82 .891 Rittich, David G 32 LAK $1.00M 34 31 16 14 2 2.84 .887 Reimer, James G 37 BUF $1.00M 24 21 10 10 2 3.04 .897 Kahkonen, Kaapo G 28 FLA $1.00M 1 1 0 1 0 4.12 .800 Lyon, Alex G 32 DET $900,000 30 26 14 9 1 2.81 .896 Murray, Matt G 31 TOR $875,000 2 2 1 1 0 3.54 .879 Copley, Pheonix G 33 LAK $825,000 1 0 0 0 0 4.37 .833 Driedger, Chris G 31 WPG $795,000 Johansson, Jonas G 29 TBL $775,000 19 18 9 6 3 3.13 .895 Martin, Spencer G 30 CAR $775,000 9 7 3 4 1 3.89 .846 Tokarski, Dustin G 35 CAR $775,000 6 6 4 2 0 2.18 .902 Domingue, Louis G 33 NYR $775,000 1 1 1 0 0 2 .926 Stezka, Ales G 28 SEA $775,000 1 1 0 1 0 3.09 .870 Shepard, Hunter G 29 WSH $775,000 1 1 0 1 0 7 .731 Scheel, Adam G 26 COL $775,000 Hughes, Connor G 28 MTL $775,000 Bussi, Brandon G 27 BOS $775,000 Sandstrom, Felix G 28 BUF $775,000 Sawchenko, Zach G 27 CBJ $775,000 Cormier, Evan G 27 FLA $775,000 Grosenick, Troy G 35 MIN $775,000 Tomkins, Matt G 31 TBL $775,000 Delia, Collin G 31 EDM $775,000 Dansk, Oscar G 31 ANA $775,000 Hellberg, Magnus G 34 DAL $775,000

