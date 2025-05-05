NHL Free Agents

NHL Free Agency: List of Pending Unrestricted Free Agent Goaltenders

The 2025 NHL free agent goalies class is notably thin. There are few options for teams seeking a true starter or even a reliable 1B.
Apr 25, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the first overtime in game three of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The 2025 NHL free agent goalie class is notably thin. There are few options for teams seeking a true starter or even a reliable tandem partner. Most top goaltenders have already been re-signed by their current teams, leaving a market dominated by veteran backups and 1B options.

Frederik Andersen (Hurricanes) is the most prominent name available. Despite his strong underlying numbers, he has an injury history limiting his starts. He could be a potential bargain but there is that injury risk. Jake Allen (Devils) stands out as a dependable backup, posting solid save percentages and providing veteran leadership.

Other available goalies include Alexander Georgiev (Sharks), who has recent starter experience but struggled with consistency. Ville Husso (Ducks) has shown flashes of potential but has not established himself as a clear No. 1 option. Additional names such as Anton Forsberg, Dan Vladar, and Vitek Vanecek are capable of handling backup or spot-starting duties but do not project as significant upgrades for teams needing a high-end starter.

Overall, the 2025 UFA goalie market offers depth in experienced backups but lacks proven, healthy starting-caliber netminders, likely pushing teams toward the trade market for major upgrades.

We’ve already taken a look at the pending UFA forwards and defense, now on to the goalies.

Player Pos Age Team AAV GP GS W L OTL GAA SV%
Petersen, Cal G 30 PHI $5.00M
Husso, Ville G 30 ANA $4.75M 13 11 2 6 3 3.47 .89o
Allen, Jake G 34 NJD $3.85M 31 29 13 16 1 2.66 .908
Georgiev, Alexandar G 29 SJS $3.40M 49 47 15 26 4 3.71 .87.5
Vanecek, Vitek G 29 FLA $3.40M 25 24 5 14 4 3.62 .884
Andersen, Frederik G 35 CAR $3.40M 22 22 13 8 1 2.5 .899
Forsberg, Anton G 32 OTT $2.75M 30 27 11 12 3 2.72 .901
Fleury, Marc-Andre G 40 MIN $2.50M 26 22 14 9 1 2.93 .899
Vladar, Dan G 27 CGY $2.20M 30 29 12 11 6 2.8 .898
Samsonov, Ilya G 28 VGK $1.80M 29 29 16 9 4 2.82 .891
Rittich, David G 32 LAK $1.00M 34 31 16 14 2 2.84 .887
Reimer, James G 37 BUF $1.00M 24 21 10 10 2 3.04 .897
Kahkonen, Kaapo G 28 FLA $1.00M 1 1 0 1 0 4.12 .800
Lyon, Alex G 32 DET $900,000 30 26 14 9 1 2.81 .896
Murray, Matt G 31 TOR $875,000 2 2 1 1 0 3.54 .879
Copley, Pheonix G 33 LAK $825,000 1 0 0 0 0 4.37 .833
Driedger, Chris G 31 WPG $795,000
Johansson, Jonas G 29 TBL $775,000 19 18 9 6 3 3.13 .895
Martin, Spencer G 30 CAR $775,000 9 7 3 4 1 3.89 .846
Tokarski, Dustin G 35 CAR $775,000 6 6 4 2 0 2.18 .902
Domingue, Louis G 33 NYR $775,000 1 1 1 0 0 2 .926
Stezka, Ales G 28 SEA $775,000 1 1 0 1 0 3.09 .870
Shepard, Hunter G 29 WSH $775,000 1 1 0 1 0 7 .731
Scheel, Adam G 26 COL $775,000
Hughes, Connor G 28 MTL $775,000
Bussi, Brandon G 27 BOS $775,000
Sandstrom, Felix G 28 BUF $775,000
Sawchenko, Zach G 27 CBJ $775,000
Cormier, Evan G 27 FLA $775,000
Grosenick, Troy G 35 MIN $775,000
Tomkins, Matt G 31 TBL $775,000
Delia, Collin G 31 EDM $775,000
Dansk, Oscar G 31 ANA $775,000
Hellberg, Magnus G 34 DAL $775,000

