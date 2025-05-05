NHL Free Agency: List of Pending Unrestricted Free Agent Goaltenders

The 2025 NHL free agent goalie class is notably thin. There are few options for teams seeking a true starter or even a reliable tandem partner. Most top goaltenders have already been re-signed by their current teams, leaving a market dominated by veteran backups and 1B options.
Frederik Andersen (Hurricanes) is the most prominent name available. Despite his strong underlying numbers, he has an injury history limiting his starts. He could be a potential bargain but there is that injury risk. Jake Allen (Devils) stands out as a dependable backup, posting solid save percentages and providing veteran leadership.
Other available goalies include Alexander Georgiev (Sharks), who has recent starter experience but struggled with consistency. Ville Husso (Ducks) has shown flashes of potential but has not established himself as a clear No. 1 option. Additional names such as Anton Forsberg, Dan Vladar, and Vitek Vanecek are capable of handling backup or spot-starting duties but do not project as significant upgrades for teams needing a high-end starter.
Overall, the 2025 UFA goalie market offers depth in experienced backups but lacks proven, healthy starting-caliber netminders, likely pushing teams toward the trade market for major upgrades.
We’ve already taken a look at the pending UFA forwards and defense, now on to the goalies.
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|Team
|AAV
|GP
|GS
|W
|L
|OTL
|GAA
|SV%
|Petersen, Cal
|G
|30
|PHI
|$5.00M
|Husso, Ville
|G
|30
|ANA
|$4.75M
|13
|11
|2
|6
|3
|3.47
|.89o
|Allen, Jake
|G
|34
|NJD
|$3.85M
|31
|29
|13
|16
|1
|2.66
|.908
|Georgiev, Alexandar
|G
|29
|SJS
|$3.40M
|49
|47
|15
|26
|4
|3.71
|.87.5
|Vanecek, Vitek
|G
|29
|FLA
|$3.40M
|25
|24
|5
|14
|4
|3.62
|.884
|Andersen, Frederik
|G
|35
|CAR
|$3.40M
|22
|22
|13
|8
|1
|2.5
|.899
|Forsberg, Anton
|G
|32
|OTT
|$2.75M
|30
|27
|11
|12
|3
|2.72
|.901
|Fleury, Marc-Andre
|G
|40
|MIN
|$2.50M
|26
|22
|14
|9
|1
|2.93
|.899
|Vladar, Dan
|G
|27
|CGY
|$2.20M
|30
|29
|12
|11
|6
|2.8
|.898
|Samsonov, Ilya
|G
|28
|VGK
|$1.80M
|29
|29
|16
|9
|4
|2.82
|.891
|Rittich, David
|G
|32
|LAK
|$1.00M
|34
|31
|16
|14
|2
|2.84
|.887
|Reimer, James
|G
|37
|BUF
|$1.00M
|24
|21
|10
|10
|2
|3.04
|.897
|Kahkonen, Kaapo
|G
|28
|FLA
|$1.00M
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4.12
|.800
|Lyon, Alex
|G
|32
|DET
|$900,000
|30
|26
|14
|9
|1
|2.81
|.896
|Murray, Matt
|G
|31
|TOR
|$875,000
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3.54
|.879
|Copley, Pheonix
|G
|33
|LAK
|$825,000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.37
|.833
|Driedger, Chris
|G
|31
|WPG
|$795,000
|Johansson, Jonas
|G
|29
|TBL
|$775,000
|19
|18
|9
|6
|3
|3.13
|.895
|Martin, Spencer
|G
|30
|CAR
|$775,000
|9
|7
|3
|4
|1
|3.89
|.846
|Tokarski, Dustin
|G
|35
|CAR
|$775,000
|6
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2.18
|.902
|Domingue, Louis
|G
|33
|NYR
|$775,000
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.926
|Stezka, Ales
|G
|28
|SEA
|$775,000
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3.09
|.870
|Shepard, Hunter
|G
|29
|WSH
|$775,000
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|.731
|Scheel, Adam
|G
|26
|COL
|$775,000
|Hughes, Connor
|G
|28
|MTL
|$775,000
|Bussi, Brandon
|G
|27
|BOS
|$775,000
|Sandstrom, Felix
|G
|28
|BUF
|$775,000
|Sawchenko, Zach
|G
|27
|CBJ
|$775,000
|Cormier, Evan
|G
|27
|FLA
|$775,000
|Grosenick, Troy
|G
|35
|MIN
|$775,000
|Tomkins, Matt
|G
|31
|TBL
|$775,000
|Delia, Collin
|G
|31
|EDM
|$775,000
|Dansk, Oscar
|G
|31
|ANA
|$775,000
|Hellberg, Magnus
|G
|34
|DAL
|$775,000
