NHL Free Agency: List of Pending Unrestricted Free Agent Defensemen

The 2025 NHL free agent defenseman class is highlighted by Aaron Ekblad (Panthers), a top-pairing right-shot defenseman with offensive upside and physicality. His injury history and recent discipline (20-game suspension) may raise minor concerns for some. Ivan Provorov (Blue Jackets) offers durability and transitional play, averaging 23+ minutes nightly, but his possession metrics remain inconsistent.
Dante Fabbro has revitalized his value after joining the Blue Jackets, posting a career-high 26 points. He’s emerging as a reliable two-way option. Ryan Lindgren and Cody Ceci would add depth. Lindgren provides physicality and Ceci offers steady defensive play. Matt Grzelcyk put up a career-high 40 points, including 39 assists. Vladislav Gavrikov provides a steady presence on the Kings blue line.
The class lacks top-pairing options for contending teams, beyond maybe Ekblad. Most of the above options (Provorov, Fabbro, Gavrikov) serve as middle-pairing or complementary pieces. The remaining group are in the 5-7 range. Teams may prioritize trades or re-signings over major UFA commitments for blue-line upgrades.
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|Team
|AAV
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|TOI
|5v4 TOI
|4v5 TOI
|Grzelcyk, Matt
|LD
|31
|PIT
|$2.75M
|82
|1
|39
|40
|20:37
|2:02
|0:35
|Ekblad, Aaron
|RD
|29
|FLA
|$7.50M
|56
|3
|30
|33
|23:31
|2:33
|2:17
|Provorov, Ivan
|LD
|28
|CBJ
|$6.75M
|82
|7
|26
|33
|23:21
|0:56
|2:25
|Gavrikov, Vladislav
|LD
|29
|LAK
|$5.88M
|82
|5
|25
|30
|23:05
|0:04
|3:04
|Burns, Brent
|RD
|40
|CAR
|$8.00M
|82
|6
|23
|29
|20:57
|1:34
|2:14
|Orlov, Dmitry
|LD
|33
|CAR
|$7.75M
|76
|6
|22
|28
|20:00
|0:01
|1:56
|Fabbro, Dante
|RD
|27
|CBJ
|$2.50M
|68
|9
|17
|26
|20:54
|0:04
|1:28
|Ceci, Cody
|RD
|31
|DAL
|$3.25M
|85
|4
|20
|24
|21:13
|0:06
|2:19
|Lindgren, Ryan
|LD
|27
|COL
|$4.50M
|72
|4
|18
|22
|19:42
|0:00
|2:21
|Dumoulin, Brian
|LD
|33
|NJD
|$3.15M
|80
|3
|19
|22
|19:33
|0:01
|2:03
|Perbix, Nick
|RD
|27
|TBL
|$1.12M
|74
|6
|13
|19
|14:41
|0:01
|0:15
|Schmidt, Nate
|LD/RD
|33
|FLA
|$800K
|80
|5
|14
|19
|16:32
|1:12
|0:41
|DeAngelo, Tony
|RD
|29
|NYI
|$775K
|35
|4
|15
|19
|23:21
|2:50
|0:23
|Savard, David
|RD
|34
|MTL
|$3.50M
|75
|1
|14
|15
|16:35
|0:01
|2:57
|Suter, Ryan
|LD
|40
|STL
|$3.00M
|82
|2
|13
|15
|19:28
|0:04
|1:54
|Martinez, Alec
|LD/RD
|37
|CHI
|$4.00M
|44
|5
|7
|12
|18:44
|0:36
|1:22
|Forbort, Derek
|LD
|33
|VAN
|$1.50M
|54
|2
|9
|11
|17:06
|0:03
|2:02
|Jokiharju, Henri
|RD
|26
|BOS
|$3.10M
|60
|3
|7
|10
|17:50
|0:19
|0:49
|Cholowski, Dennis
|LD
|27
|NJD
|$775K
|39
|3
|7
|10
|13:04
|1:10
|0:01
|Rutta, Jan
|LD/RD
|34
|SJS
|$2.75M
|54
|3
|6
|9
|17:15
|0:00
|1:44
|Hanley, Joel
|LD/RD
|34
|CGY
|$788K
|53
|2
|7
|9
|18:35
|0:05
|1:17
|Mahura, Joshua
|LD/RD
|27
|SEA
|$775K
|64
|0
|9
|9
|13:45
|0:02
|0:34
|Petry, Jeff
|RD
|37
|DET
|$6.25M
|44
|1
|7
|8
|18:54
|0:11
|1:06
|de Haan, Calvin
|LD/RD
|34
|NYR
|$800K
|47
|0
|8
|8
|14:58
|0:00
|0:53
|Hamonic, Travis
|RD
|34
|OTT
|$1.10M
|59
|1
|6
|7
|17:04
|0:02
|1:30
Free agents chart and numbers taken from The Stanley Cap
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|Team
|AAV
|GP
|G
|A
|Pts
|TOI
|5v4 TOI
|4v5 TOI
|Wotherspoon, Parker
|LD
|27
|BOS
|$800K
|55
|1
|6
|7
|18:02
|0:07
|1:16
|Fleury, Haydn
|LD/RD
|28
|WPG
|$775K
|39
|0
|7
|7
|15:56
|0:05
|1:19
|Merrill, Jon
|LD
|33
|MIN
|$1.20M
|70
|2
|4
|6
|14:06
|0:01
|0:47
|Smith, Brendan
|LD/RD
|36
|DAL
|$1.00M
|32
|1
|5
|6
|13:13
|0:02
|0:54
|Gilbert, Dennis
|LD
|28
|OTT
|$825K
|29
|0
|6
|6
|10:29
|0:00
|0:26
|Johnson, Jack
|LD
|38
|CBJ
|$775K
|41
|0
|6
|6
|12:52
|0:00
|1:30
|DeSimone, Nick
|RD
|30
|UTA
|$775K
|20
|1
|5
|6
|15:35
|0:00
|0:22
|Kylington, Oliver
|LD/RD
|28
|ANA
|$1.05M
|19
|1
|4
|5
|12:18
|0:01
|0:17
|Johnson, Erik
|RD
|37
|COL
|$1.00M
|36
|2
|3
|5
|14:35
|0:00
|1:35
|Klingberg, John
|RD
|32
|EDM
|$1.76M
|11
|1
|3
|4
|17:15
|0:13
|0:10
|Barrie, Tyson
|RD
|33
|CGY
|$1.25M
|13
|1
|2
|3
|15:48
|1:41
|0:01
|Reilly, Mike
|LD
|31
|NYI
|$1.25M
|18
|0
|2
|2
|15:10
|1:34
|0:04
|Bortuzzo, Robert
|RD
|36
|UTA
|$775K
|17
|0
|2
|2
|10:57
|0:00
|1:22
|Hutton, Grant
|RD
|29
|NYI
|$775K
|13
|0
|2
|2
|13:28
|0:07
|0:50
|Ruhwedel, Chad
|RD
|35
|NYR
|$775K
|5
|0
|1
|1
|14:06
|0:00
|2:19
|Mermis, Dakota
|LD/RD
|31
|TOR
|$775K
|4
|0
|1
|1
|15:12
|0:00
|0:04
|Lagesson, William
|LD/RD
|29
|DET
|$775K
|7
|0
|1
|1
|14:34
|0:01
|0:23
|Kiersted, Matt
|LD
|27
|FLA
|$775K
|2
|0
|1
|1
|12:41
|0:00
|0:50
|Hakanpää, Jani
|RD
|33
|TOR
|$1.47M
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|0:00
|1:03
|Schuldt, Jimmy
|LD
|30
|SJS
|$800K
|8
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|0:02
|0:54
|Petrovic, Alexander
|RD
|33
|DAL
|$775K
|5
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|0:02
|0:05
|Megna, Jaycob
|LD
|32
|FLA
|$775K
|8
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|0:00
|1:24
|Hagg, Robert
|LD
|30
|VGK
|$775K
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|0:00
|0:00
|Santini, Steven
|RD
|30
|TBL
|$775K
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|0:00
|0:00
|Friedman, Mark
|LD/RD
|29
|NSH
|$775K
|5
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|0:00
|0:21
|Dermott, Travis
|LD/RD
|28
|EDM
|$775K
|19
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|0:04
|0:22
|Jones, Caleb
|LD/RD
|28
|LAK
|$775K
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|0:22
|0:21
|Juulsen, Noah
|RD
|28
|VAN
|$775K
|35
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|0:01
|2:18
|Brisebois, Guillaume
|LD
|27
|VAN
|$775K
|3
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|0:00
|0:09
|Stillman, Riley
|LD
|27
|CAR
|$775K
|5
|0
|0
|0
|7:11
|0:00
|0:11
|Clurman, Nathan
|RD
|27
|PIT
|$775K
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|0:00
|0:00
|Coghlan, Dylan
|RD
|27
|WPG
|$775K
|6
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|0:09
|0:33
|Ahcan, Jack
|LD
|28
|COL
|$775K
|2
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|0:36
|0:31
List of player contracts signed to date
