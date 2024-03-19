2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Top Eight Might Be Set in the West

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are several weeks away, but that does not mean teams are not buying for position. While the Eastern Conference is wide open, especially in the Wild Card positions, the Western Conference seems set.

Right now, it appears that two teams are vying for one spot. The Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues are battling for the final wild-card spot. The Blues trail the Golden Knights by four points in the standings, so there is a chance the Golden Knights could slip out of contention.

TSN Hockey Analyst Martin Biron was on SportsCenter with Jay Onrait and stated he thinks the Top Eight in the West are set, but if there is a team that can get into the Stanley Cup Playoffs and pass the Golden Knights, it might be the St. Louis Blues.

Jay Onrait: “Marty Biron’s back, just over a month left in the season and Sunday’s NHL schedule featured some important matchups in the wildcard race, so we’re gonna start the Western Conference. The Golden Knights are holding that second wildcard spot in the west, pick up two points, and the Blues are on the outside looking in. They keep pace, currently sitting four points back to the Golden Knights. Marty, do you see any of these Western Conference teams on the outside of the postseason actually making it in the Western Conference?”

Martin Biron: “It is going to be hard, but Vegas is opening the door for one team to come right in and make it interesting, and it is the St. Louis Blues. Jordan Binnington is having a fantastic year. He didn’t have to play on Sunday but still had a fantastic game. A shootout win on Saturday, which was really important for the Blues back to back over the weekend.

But I really feel that the Blues made a coaching change just like they did when they won the cup, right? And it’s building toward getting in the playoffs and maybe having that Gloria-type of feel again with Binnington playing at a high level. But right now, Jay, I look at the top eight in the Western Conference and I think that’s a lot I think that stays.

The Nashville Predators have been on fire and so they’re in at seven and the Vegas Golden Knights they always kind of make you think that maybe they should be in the Finals like in year one or after that but they make their way in the playoffs. And if they get Mark Stone back in the playoffs, they’ll be a tough out, but I think that top eight is the top eight.

But the St. Louis Blues can make it interesting if they continue to win and sing Gloria after every game.”