NHL Rumors: Sharks, Canucks, Jets, Canucks, Predators and the Stars

Sharks acquiring a goaltender

Kevin Kurz: The San Jose Sharks appear to be acquiring a goaltender before the trade freeze kicks in.

John Gambadoro: Hearing the Arizona Coyotes are sending Adin Hill to the Sharks. Josef Korenar could be headed to the Coyotes.

Jets and Canucks trying to make last minute deals

Brace Garrioch: Have been told that the Winnipeg Jets are trying to trade Mason Appleton.

Thomas Drance: With the 3:00 PM ET trade freeze, the Vancouver Canucks are working the phones to get a last minute deal made.

Predators talking to Haula, Hyman an option and some possible back up goaltenders

Adam Vingan: Believe that the Nashville Predators and pending unrestricted free agent forward Erik Haula are talking.

The 30-year recorded 21 points in 51 games last season on a $1.75 million deal.

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: (mailbag) Don’t see the Predators being able to acquire Patrik Laine if he’s made available. Aaron Portzline said if the Columbus Blue Jackets move Laine they want a first-round pick and a “good prospect.”

With Jack Eichel, Vladimir Tarasenko and Laine likely off the table for the Predators, Zach Hyman could be an option.

“If (the Predators) have interest, he will have interest,” Todd Reynolds, Hyman’s agent, recently told The Athletic.

It’s believed the Predators are trying to move Matt Duchene and/or Ryan Johansen.

Carter Hutton has said he wouldn’t mind signing back with the Predators to backup Juuse Saros. Petr Mrazek could be an option to go along with other pending UFAs in Jonathan Bernier, Jaroslav Halak, Antti Raanta and James Reimer.

RFA Oleksiak just waiting

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News: Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak on his pending unrestricted free agency.

“There’s only certain things I can control. This is what you have an agent for. He does all the dealings and lets me know my options, and then I have to make the decision.”

Oleksiak also has the expansion draft to keep in mind. The Stars wouldn’t want to re-sign him before as they’ll be protecting Miro Heiskanen, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell.

Comparable for Oleksiak could put him in the $3.5 to $4.5 million range.