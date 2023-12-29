NHL News: Ethan Bear, Waivers, Tage Thompson, Akira Schmid, and Injury Notes

Ethan Bear‘s contract with the Capitals

Puck Pedia: The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a two-year contract with a $2.0625 million cap hit.

2023-24: $1.375 million (pro-rated)

2024-25: $2.75 million

Cap Friendly: The Capitals have $4,667,500 remaining in their LTI Salary pool.

Two players on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Detroit Red Wings have placed goaltender Michael Hutchinson on waivers. The Buffalo Sabres have placed forward Tyson Jost on waivers.

Tage Thompson leaves the Sabres

TSN: Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson missed Wednesday’s game for personal reasons but is expected to rejoin the team for Saturday’s game.

Akira Schmid sent to the minors

New Jersey Devils: Goaltender Akria Schmid has been sent to the AHL.

NHL Injury Notes

NHL.com: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski left Wednesday’s game with a lower-body injury and wasn’t on the ice for practice yesterday. He’ll be out week-to-week with a left leg injury.

“He’s still getting evaluated by our docs,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said Thursday. “It’s not going to be day to day most likely. I’m sure it’s going to be week to week now. How many weeks? I don’t know.”

Montreal Canadiens: Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris has been activated off the IR and forward Emil Heineman has been sent to the AHL.

Larry Brooks: (New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba was on the ice for practice yesterday) Trouba: “All good. Played it safe. is not something to mess with, feel good in the morning, feel good skating, it’s all good. ”

“Don’t know how much want me to talk about it, for me I don’t feel like I can go play if I’m worried I’m going to get hit.”

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano said that he feels ready to go tonight.