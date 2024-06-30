NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Detroit Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs after Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the Toronto Maple Leafs would like to be in the running for defenseman Chris Tanev (and now have his rights) and Nikita Zadorov, but the Leafs like many of the top contenders, cap space is not unlimited.

The Canucks made a last ditch effort at $5 million for Zadorov, but he decided to go to free agency.

” came in late and they went as high as $5 million AAV,” said LeBrun. “So, it would make a lot of sense that he can get that . Can he get it from the Maple Leafs? I’m told there are 10 teams with considerable interest in Zadorov and the Maple Leafs are among them. They like him for a lot of different reasons and there’s history with Treliving, but it comes down to a cap situation for Toronto.”

The Detroit Red Wings and Patrick Kane continue talks but others will be interested

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Talks between the Detroit Red Wings and Patrick Kane are ongoing. Agent Pat Brisson.

“He hasn’t made a decision yet. The option of going back to Detroit is still there. We haven’t made a final decision yet, however.”

Allan Walsh, the agent for David Perron, said that they are still talking with the Red Wings. thinks that the Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators might be interested in Perron if he goes to market.

TSN: Chris Johnston said that the Detroit Red Wings are still talking with pending UFA Patrick Kane, but there are at last a couple of teams that might be interest if he gets to July 1st.

“Patrick Kane is still in discussions with the Red Wings and I think that there’s at least a reasonable chance he stays there. There’s been a lot of people connecting him with the New York Rangers and maybe his hometown Buffalo Sabres, but it sounds like Detroit is still in decent position if they can get an agreement on term.