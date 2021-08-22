NHL Rumors: Andrei Svechnikov and Rasmus Dahlin Extension Speculation

The Andrei Svechnikov speculation grows…

James O’Brien of NBC Sports: The Carolina Hurricanes notoriously did not pay Alex Nedeljkovic and then spent money on Freddie Andersen. They pinched dollars here and there with arguably cost them, Dougie Hamilton. Now, what about Andrei Svechnikov?

Svechnikov is only 21 and that is often forgotten. Does the question become what is a good amount for the Russian winger?

Remember, Carolina once mocked the Montreal Canadiens for the offer sheet on Sebastian Aho. That $8.45 million AAV contract figures to be an absolute high end on what Carolina is willing to pay anyone.

Svechnikov expects to come in a good deal under that. Some suggest a middle deal of four or five seasons at around $6 to $6.5 million AAV. While that buys no UFA years, it buys time. Carolina again has been pinching pennies and likely goes no higher.

Could another team come in with an offer sheet? With what has transpired, it does not seem likely but one never knows. Either way, it seems little will happen until next month at the earliest.

Rasmus Dahlin contract possibilities for Buffalo Sabres

Joe Yerdon of Die By The Blade: All the cap comparables are there but Rasmus Dahlin is one thing the Buffalo Sabres have to get right. However, what is right for team and player may be two different things? Either way, there is this one dilemma.

Will Dahlin get a bridge deal or a long-term contract extension?

The pros and cons are well documented and have been debated for months and months now. It does seem Don Granato encouraged Dahlin to play more to his strengths. Dahlin is on his third coach and second general manager after just three seasons.

This is an unenviable question for Kevyn Adams. Adams looks foolish later if he gives out a bridge deal then gets burned. Adams gets crucified in the press for giving out too much money long-term to Dahlin then Dahlin performs less than expected.

Again, either way, there is no easy answer. On the other hand, it is why Adams must get this right. These decisions are meant to be tough. Does he go $8+ million long term or $6-7 million or so shorter term?

Now, we wait.