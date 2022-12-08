NHL Rumors: Are the Edmonton Oilers a fit for Erik Karlsson?

The Edmonton Oilers have not gotten off to the start they have wanted to this season. While goaltending is an issue as Jack Campbell is not living up to the contract he signed and has lost the starting job to Stuart Skinner, defensively that system is no help to goaltenders.

That is why the Oilers are prioritizing defense over goaltending. Oilers management knows if they can sure up that position first, goaltending will fall in line. Again you need the save. However, protecting the goalies, as we have seen in New Jersey, allows the goaltenders to play with more confidence as they are not getting barraged with shots each and every night and can make the timely save that can turn a game around.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN on Insider Trading, “the Oilers need a top defenseman. Now, do they get wild and crazy and try to swing for the fences and try to get in on Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks? It seems impossible that they could do that but there are some around the organization with interest.”

The defense has been a priority for the Oilers during the offseason and it remains to be a priority as Dreger points out. With Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci playing too much and young players like Evan Bouchard not ready to take the next step just yet, the Oilers need to find a player they can bring in to bridge the gap.

Adding to the priority is a player Bouchard being benched in the Oilers 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

The Oilers defense took a massive hit when Duncan Keith decided to retire. Not like Keith was a difference-maker anymore like he was with the Chicago Blackhawks. However, even at the age of 39, Keith still was able to make an impact on the game.

Was he putting up 40-plus points? No. But in his final season with the Oilers Keith recorded 21 points (one goal and 20 assists) was a +15 and averaged around 17 minutes a night.

The Oilers could use a guy like that right now. A defenceman that could play on the first or second pairing, that is good defensive and can eat minutes. Edmonton would sign up for that in a heartbeat.

Because Keith’s presence is being missed right now.

Enter Erik Karlsson.

Karlsson is doing this season for the Sharks, what Keith did for the Oilers last season. Just slightly better. He is having a resurgence as Karlsson is finally back to 100 percent. Through 29 games, Karlsson has recorded 35 points (11 goals and 24 assists). And while it is early, he is in the conversation for the Norris Trophy.

As documented on NHLRumors.com, the Sharks are open for business and will want to move on from high-priced contracts. Karlsson is one of them.

The question for the Oilers is can they make it work? The Oilers will most likely have to trade out players like Philip Broberg and Jesse Puljujarvi for starters. In addition, the Sharks will not want to take on any bad contracts as they are in rebuild mode. Unless that player is a UFA at the end of the season. What the Sharks need are prospects in return.

Not to mention the Oilers are going to need the Sharks to retain some money. And that might not be enough. A third team could need to get involved in this trade just for the money to work as Karlsson has an $11.5 million salary cap hit.

The big card in all of this discussion is Erik Karlsson himself. He has a full no-movement clause. So he can decide wherever he wants to go. And while Karlsson has not openly stated he is looking for a trade, as he and his family love the San Jose area, he has mentioned in passing, if a deal were to happen he wants to play meaningful hockey games with a contender.

Is Edmonton a true contender? Many believe they were a team that could get back to the Western Conference Final again. Offensively they have the talent too but defensively is another story. Thus their interest in a player like Erik Karlsson.

With the holiday freeze just around the corner, the situation between the Oilers and Karlsson is something worth watching as the calendar flips to January.