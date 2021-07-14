NHL Rumors: Barclay Goodrow and Pittsburgh Penguins Outlook

Barclay Goodrow expected to be pursued aggressively by Boston

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The Boston Bruins expect to go after Barclay Goodrow once free agency starts on July 28th. This has a history given that Boston was one of the teams in on Goodrow before the 2020 trade deadline. Ultimately, the San Jose Sharks forward was dealt to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Don Sweeney saw the impact of Goodrow and a source all but confirmed Boston’s intentions.

“I would expect them to go hard after Goodrow again,” an NHL source, that has direct knowledge of the Goodrow trade discussions leading into the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline, told Boston Hockey Now over the weekend. “They knew then that Goodrow is the type of player you need in your middle six to make a real Cup run and he’s obviously proven that since he got to Tampa.”

The expected salary range for Goodrow could be $4-4.5 million and there is no way Tampa Bay can afford that. That goes likely for Blake Coleman as well.

Looking at possible Pittsburgh Penguins’ moves

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: Trades and moves may or may not happen. One of the bigger possibilities is Jason Zucker getting claimed by the Seattle Kraken. That may not be as automatic as people think. It could be any player.

The most likely outcome this offseason is Pittsburgh re-signing Zach Aston-Reese and Teddy Blueger. That depends on Seattle but both players could come in around $2-2.5 million per year.

It appears less likely there will be a new contract for Evgeni Malkin or even bringing back Cody Ceci. Ceci had a nice 2020 season and could be in line for a decent payday. However, will teams take that risk? The longer Ceci waits, the better chance Pittsburgh can pay less.

As for Marc-Andre Fleury, that ship has likely sailed. There may be too many steps and too many consequences to such a move.