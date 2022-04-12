Betway Bets of the Day — April 12, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking o 6.5 goals between the Arizona Coyotes and New Jersey Devils. This line sits at +110.

The over has now hit in three straight games for the Arizona Coyotes. While they’ve been struggling to score with Clayton Keller out of the lineup, they can’t keep the puck out of their net allowing 6, 5, and 5, again, goals against in their last three.

New Jersey is in a similar situation with Jack Hughes out of the lineup. However, they’re still managing to score eight goals in their last three. The under has hit in two of the last three, but Nico Daws is the expected starter tonight and he’s allowed 14 goals in his last five games.

On the other side, Karel Vejmelka is the expected starter and he’s allowing 3.6 goals against in his last five. The over is the play here.

Our second bet of the day will be taking the Washington Capitals -1.5 on the puck line at even money, against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington is hot right now riding a three game winning streak, after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Boston Bruins. The puck line hit in two of those games.

Philadelphia has been horrible on the road in 2022, with a record of 1-7-2 against teams in a playoff spot.

Carter Hart is the confirmed starter for the Flyers. In his last five games, he is 1-4-0 and the puck line has hit in four straight starts.

The Capitals have been scoring lots lately, so expect Hart to pick a few pucks out of his net.