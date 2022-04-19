Betway Bets of the Day – April 19

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Our first play of the day is the LA Kings to beat the Anaheim Ducks in regulation, which pays out at -105.

The LA Kings are being undervalued here. Yes, there record in the last while doesn’t look great; however, when you take a look behind the numbers you’ll see they lose to good teams not bad teams. Anaheim is a bad team.

LA is 4-1-0 in their last five games against teams not in a playoff spot. All four of those wins came within 60 minutes.

Our second play of the day is in St Louis. We are taking the Blues on the moneyline over the Boston Bruins. Thats paying out at -130.

St Louis has won six games in a row on home ice with wins over the Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders, and Vancouver Canucks.

In their only other meeting this season, the Blues came away with a 4-2 win at TD Garden.

Good luck to everyone tonight, and enjoy the games.