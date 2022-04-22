Betway Bets of the Day – April 22

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day presented by NHLrumors.com

Our first play of the day is the Minnesota Wild on the puckline over the Seattle Kraken, which pays at -115.

The Wild have covered the spread in four of their last six home games.

The Kraken are on a three game win streak; however, the Wild have been good on home ice this year.

Our second play is the over in the Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes game at 6.5, which is paying at -115.

Caps are averaging 4.2 goals for in their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes are have been leaking goals allowing 5.4 per game in there last 10.