Betway Bets of the Day – April 27

Our first play of the day comes in the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes matchup. We are taking the Stars on the puckline at -110.

Arizona might’ve won there last game against Minnesota, but don’t be mistaken. The Coyotes are bad.

Dallas on the other hand need a win too push away from the Golden Knights.

Our second pick of the day is the over in the Philadelphia Flyers and Winnipeg Jets game, which pays at -115.

Felix Sandstrom is the starter for Philly tonight. Sandstrom has 3.27 goals against average in his four starts this season.

Eric Comre is averaging just under three goals a game this season.