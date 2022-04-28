Betway Bets of the Day – April 28

Welcome back to the Betway Bet of the Day presented by NHLRumours.com.

Our first pick of the day is the Florida Panthers in regulation over the Ottawa Senators, which pays at -110.

The Panthers have now lost back-to-back games against the Lightning and the Bruins

However, they haven’t lost a game against a non-playoff team since February 24th.

Our second pick of the day, is the Boston Bruins on the puckline versus the Buffalo Sabres, which pays at -115.

The Bruins have now hit the puckline in three straight games.

They’ve also outscored the Bruins 13 to 5 in three games this season