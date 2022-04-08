Betway Bets of the Day — April 8, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking parlaying the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers in regulation. This line sits at +154.

I like this little parlay for a few reasons. First off, both teams have been strong all season long. Florida should be able to roll against a significantly weaker Buffalo Sabres club, while the Avalanche should fare well against a Jets team that has been falling apart.

Our second bet of the day will be Mikko Rantanen to take o3.5 shots on goal. This line sits at even money.

With the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Winnipeg Jets, this is a spot I really like for Rantanen. He’s hit this prop in three of his last five games, and the Jets have given up 36.28 shots against per hour in their last 10 games.

Look for Colorado to roll tonight and for Rantanen to be active.

Season record: 45-45-4 (+.61u)