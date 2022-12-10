Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 10, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Martin Necas Anytime Goalscorer. This line sits at +187.

Pencilled in on the first line and the first Power Play unit, Necas will get abundant opportunities to find the scoresheet tonight. Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes are set to have a rematch of their end-of-October battle against the New York Islanders. Both teams lined up on opposite ends on Oct. 28, 2022, and in that game, Necas found the back of the net.

The projected starter between the pipes for the Islanders will be Ilya Sorokin. Sorokin was the netminder in their previous matchup, where Necas added to his season goal total. The Hurricanes forward will look to continue his scoring touch this evening, as he enters the game tonight with 3 goals over his last five games.

Our second bet of the day is Kirill Kaprizov o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -134.

Kaprizov has secured o3.5 shots on goal in seven of his last ten games. In the games, he failed to secure o3.5 shots, he only missed it by a single shot, and he has not had less than 3 shots since Nov. 11, 2022. During the entire season, Kaprizov has found the shooting lane 113 times in 26 games, averaging 4.35 shots per game.

The Minnesota Wild travel to Vancouver for the matchup tonight. The Canucks have shown ways to allow opposing teams to put pucks on net, allowing an average of 32.7 shots per game. In that defensive category for Vancouver, they find themselves ranked twenty-second in the NHL.

Record: 26-26-1

