NHL News: Perron, Anisimov, Two Suspended, and Injury Notes

A 1,000 games for David Perron

NHL Public Relations: Detroit Red Wings David Perron played in his 1,000th game last night.

He’s the fourth player from the 2007 NHL draft class to hit that mark. He joins Patrick Kane, Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds.

Artem Anisimov signs an AHL deal

Sam Carchidi: Foward Artem Anisimov signed an AHL contract with Leigh Valley. He’d been with them on a PTO, scoring three goals and adding an assist in six games.

Two players suspended

NHL Player Safety: Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner was suspended for three games for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

NHL Player Sefety: Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said that goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will be out for about a week with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Brendan Gallagher on the IR.

Stu Cowan: Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and he’s day-to-day.

Adam Kimelman: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to the last night. He had a stroke less than two weeks ago.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry briefly left last night’s game after taking a hit behind the net from Sabres Alex Tuch.

Petry when asked after the game if there was any worry about his arm going forward: “No, I don’t think so, but we will see.”

Lance Hornby: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe projects that Nick Robertson will be out for six to eight weeks with a shoulder injury. Robertson won’t require surgery.

David Alter: Keefe: “He’s going to rehab it and give it every opportunity to heal appropriately and take it from there, but it’s just one of those things that they’ll continue to assess it as he moves along.”

Owen Krepps: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel is out day-to-day. Defenseman Shea Theodore will miss today’s game. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo remains out.