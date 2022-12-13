Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 13, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is the Flordia Panthers Puck Line (-1.5). This line sits at -125.

The Florida Panthers will be on home ice tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Throughout the current season, Columbus has consistently shown their inability to win hockey games on the road. The Blue Jackets hold a 2-5-1 road record this season and have lost four of their last five away from Columbus. On the other end of the ice, the Florida Panthers have capitalized when playing in their building. Florida comes in tonight with a 7-3-3 home record.

Florida has also been the better team in all three major areas (goals scored per game, goals allowed per game, and special teams). With the Panthers’ averaging more goals, keeping the puck out of their net more efficiently, and having a better special teams success rate…Along with their ability to win at home, Florida should create some difficulty for Columbus tonight.

Our second bet of the day is Alex Ovechkin o4.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at +100.

Ovechkin has hit o4.5 shots on goal in three of his last four games and is averaging 6.25 shots during that span. With Ovechkin hovering around an average of 4.5 shots on goal per contest this season (4.3), “OV” has an enticing matchup tonight to help ensure he exceeds that season mark.

The Washington Capitals and Ovechkin will be up against a struggling Chicago Blackhawks team. Chicago allows the fourth most shots on goal per game in the league (34.6). Along with the lack of defence from their counterpart, Ovechkin will likely see additional shot opportunities on the Power Play, as Chicago averages 11.2 penalty minutes per game which is the eighth most in the league.

Record: 28-28-1

