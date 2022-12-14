NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Panthers, Canadiens, Islanders, Lightning and Capitals

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins defenseman David Krejci missed last night’s game. Coach Jim Montgomery said that if it were the playoffs, he’d be playing.

Boston Hockey Now: Krejci has a lower-body injury.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin is back skating on his own and the Sabres are hopeful to have him back practicing in the upcoming days.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson returned to the lineup last night from his ankle injury after missing the past 20 games.

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have placed defenseman Robert Hagg on the IR retroactive to December 8th.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Cole Caufield will be traveling with the team to Ottawa and it’s expected that he will be able to play tonight.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier took part in their morning skate.

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Vladislav Namestnikov is day-to-day.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller left yesterday’s morning skate before it had started.