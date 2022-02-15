Betway Bets of the Day — Feb. 15, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day!

We’ve got a nine-game slate and there are two bets I’m jumping in on.

Our first bet will be grabbing the Tampa Bay Lightning -1.5 at -110. The Lightning are up against the New Jersey Devils, who appear to be starting Jon Gillies, an AHL goaltender, in net tonight.

Tampa is heavily favorited on the money line (-300) and in regulation (-175), so I like getting the edge here on the puck line. The Lightning are far and away the better team and have returned the sixth most units to the puckline on the road this year, going +4.25u.

Our second bet of the day will be backing o6 goals in the Calgary Flames – Columbus Blue Jackets game. The Flames have scored a whopping 4.8 goals for per game in their last five and are going up against a Columbus club that has given up the fifth-most goals against per game.

They, however, have had some offence as of late scoring 4.2 goals per game in their last five. Calgary is starting the worse of their two goalies in Daniel Vlader tonight so I like this line.

Our third bet of the day is going to be backing the Edmonton Oilers on the moneyline at -105. This line has been bouncing around a little bit and if you can grab it at plus money, that’s even better.

The Oilers have been slowing turning their season back in the right direction and in my eyes, they’re a better team than the LA Kings. Edmonton’s been strong on the road, too, going 4-1 in their last five.

Edmonton has seen a bump in thanks to the coaching change and they’ve got a lot to play for with new head coach Jay Woodcroft going up against his mentor in Todd McLellan.