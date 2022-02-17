Betway Bets of the Day — Feb. 17, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day!



Folks, we’ve been absolutely on one this month. A few risker plays last night, but they once again both cashed.

There’s a big, nine-game slate tonight. Let’s see what we can find.

First pick of the day is taking the St. Louis Blues -1.5 at -115 against the Montreal Canadiens. Let’s not overthink this one.

This year, St. Louis has returned the second most units on the spread going 27-20 bringing back +12.2u. Montreal, meanwhile, is an absolute tire-fire in so many ways but especially to the spread. They’ve gone 19-29 returning -24u(!!!!).

This should be an easy smash tonight.

Our second bet today will be taking the Columbus Blue Jackets on the moneyline at +110. This line has moved around a little bit and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it hit even money closer to game time.

Nonetheless, Columbus has returned a solid +3.7u on the moneyline this year despite barely being a .500 team. They’re taking on a Chicago club who has been brutal this year going 18-31 to the moneyline returning -11.1u — the sixth-worst rate in the league.

Columbus is 4-1 to the moneyline in their last five road games, and on top of that, Chicago is starting a goaltender named Arvid Soderblom. The 22 year old has appeared in two games in his NHL career allowing seven goals against.

Record: 14-2-1 (+12.11u)