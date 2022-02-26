Betway Bets of the Day — Feb. 26, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Regression szn is in full effect. This has been a wonky week of betting with some bizarre outcomes across the board. Ride the highs, ride the lows. Let’s try and get back on track.

Our first bet of the day is taking the New York Rangers on the moneyline at +140.

This bet largely has to do with the Rangers starting Igor Shesterkin, who has far and away been the best goaltender in the league this year. He’s rocking a .940 save percentage this year and has allowed two or less goals in six straight. Pittsburgh has been strong this year, too, but have lost three straight getting outscored 14-5.

Our second bet of the day will be taking the Nashville Predators on the moneyline at +150. I like the value a lot here for a Predators team that has looked strong as of late.

They’ve got two big wins this week on the road in Florida and at home against Dallas. This is an outdoor home game for the Preds, too, so you know they’ll be up for this one.

Juuse Saros will likely get the start, and he’s been rock this year once again.

Season record: 19-16-1 (+3.54u)