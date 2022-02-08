Betway Bets of the Day — Feb. 8, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

We’ve got a big, seven-game slate tonight as the league fully returns from the all-star break and there are two bets I’m honing in on tonight.

First will be backing the Ottawa Senators +1.5 on the puckline at -125 against the Carolina Hurricanes. These two teams have met twice already with the teams splitting 3-2 wins.

Ottawa has been playing teams tough all year, and at home they’ve been on a run when it comes to the spread. They’ve covered the puck line in each of their last five home games, and have gone 7-3 in their last 10 at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Our second bet of the day is o2 1st-period goals between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights at +120. Both teams have been strong to the over in the first period this year.

Edmonton has gone 24-15-3 returning +8.17u, the third-best rate in the league, while Vegas has gone 26-17-2 returning +4.96u, the 8th best rate in the league. The Oilers have Mike Smith returning to the net tonight after missing over a month. In his last three games, he gave up 13 goals against, including two or more goals in all three games.