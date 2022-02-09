Betway Bets of the Day — Feb. 9, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

We’re back with a few more NHL picks. We went 1-0-1 yesterday with the Ottawa Senators +1.5 cashing at -125, and a push on Oilers/Golden Knights o2 first period goals.

Let’s keep the winning ways up.

Our first pick of the day will be backing the Arizona Coyotes moneyline at +180. This pick might be a bit risky, but both teams are in the bottom nine in the league in goal scoring this year and they both rank in the bottom six in goals against.

Arizona played last night and looked good outshooting the Vancouver Canucks while winning the expected goals battle. These two clubs met earlier in the year with the ‘Yotes winning 5-4. If you’re wanting to play it safe, the Coyotes are -130 to cover the +1.5 spread. At the end of the day, I like the value the moneyline has to offer with the potential to return +1.8u.

Our second pick of the night will be riding Connor McDavid to score a point on the powerplay at +100. The Edmonton Oilers square off against the Chicago Blackhawks, who have allowed the fourth-most powerplay goals against this year.

Edmonton’s powerplay has operated at a 27.7% clip this year scoring 33 goals in 43 games with the man advantage. The Oilers are looking to get back on track after going 0/3 on the powerplay against Vegas Tuesday night.

McDavid is a big driver of play in any facet of the game, but has scored a point on 25 of the Oilers’ 33 powerplay goals this year.