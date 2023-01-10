Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 10, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is the Seattle Kraken Money Line. This line sits at -110.

The Seattle Kraken continue their impressive jump from last season. The Kraken have their sights set on a team outside their conference tonight. Seattle will be riding a five-game winning streak into Buffalo tonight, which has also translated into a 7-2-1 record over their last ten. Although the Kraken find themselves on the road tonight, Seattle has an impressive away record of 13-4-2 this season.

This game marks the second time these teams will meet up this season. Seattle found the win column in their October matchup, securing a 5-1 victory. I love the value on the Money Line here for the Kraken, with the expectation they can get the job done again here tonight.

Our second bet of the day is Brayden Point o2.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -150.

This over 2.5 shot prop has been a breeze for Point over his last five games. Point has been able to hit over 2.5 shots in four of those games and has averaged 3.2 shots per game during that span. Point is third on the Lightning roster regarding Shots on Goal, with 115 shots over 38 games played this season. That 115-shot number adds some confidence, as Point averages 3.02 shots per hour.

The main reason I love this play for tonight is the matchup. Even though the Lightning and Blue Jackets teams are a mismatch on paper, the number of shots Columbus allows should grab everyone’s attention. Columbus currently surrenders 35.1 shots on goal per game, which is the second most in the NHL. With Point’s recent success and the matchup tipping heavily in his favour, don’t be surprised if Point hits over 2.5 shots by the second period.

