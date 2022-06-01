Betway Bets of the Day — June 1

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking Igor Shesterkin to make 33+ saves. This line sits at +162.

Igor Shesterkin as been on another level in these playoffs backstopping the Rangers to a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals. He’s looked lights out with a .928 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average.

I like this prop for a number of reasons tonight. First off, Shesterkin has average 33.8 saves per game so far in these playoffs, while the Rangers have allowed 38.9 shots against per game.

While Tampa has taken just 31 shots on goal per game thus far, I think they’ll be able to get more against a leaky Rangers defence.