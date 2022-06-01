Betway Bets of the Day — June 1
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
May 30, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) comes off the ice before the game against the Carolina Hurricanes in game seven of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking Igor Shesterkin to make 33+ saves. This line sits at +162.

Igor Shesterkin as been on another level in these playoffs backstopping the Rangers to a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals. He’s looked lights out with a .928 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average.

I like this prop for a number of reasons tonight. First off, Shesterkin has average 33.8 saves per game so far in these playoffs, while the Rangers have allowed 38.9 shots against per game.

While Tampa has taken just 31 shots on goal per game thus far, I think they’ll be able to get more against a leaky Rangers defence.

