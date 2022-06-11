Betway Bets of the Day — June 11
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning
Jun 7, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate after beating the New York Rangers in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Tampa Bay Lightning to win in regulation. This line sits at -125.

Four game winning streak to close the series, anyone? The Lightning turned this series around in a big way after a tough first two games and have all the momentum heading back to Tampa Bay for a big game six.

The Rangers have been a good team, but even under some world-class goaltending, the Lightning have just been too much.

I have a hard time seeing the Lightning losing this game, so let’s play them in regulation to close this series out.

