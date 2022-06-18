Betway Bets of the Day — June 19

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Tampa Bay Lightning on the money line. This line sits at +135.

Colour me surprised. Another Tampa Bay money line bet.

What a game one though, hey? Colorado built a nice little 3-1 lead only for the Lightning to storm back and send it to overtime. I’ve liked the Lightning all playoffs long, but I especially like them in this spot tonight.

Let’s look back at the Lightning in the playoffs so far. Game one against the Leafs they lost 5-0, only to come back in game two with a 5-3 victory. They took games one and two (as well as three and four) against the Panthers.

How can we forget about the Rangers series? Tampa lost game one 6-2, and almost forced game two into overtime to boot. They did, however, come back in tremendous fashion to win that series.

I’m laying my money behind Tampa in a bounceback performance in game two.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Ondrej Palat to score 1+ points. This line sits at a stunningly low -134.

Palat plays top-line minutes with the Lightning and has hit this prop in nine of his last 10 games. That’s it, that’s the analysis.